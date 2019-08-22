India vs West Indies 1st Test Live Score: Rahul, Rahane rebuild after losing Kohli

Rahul is looking much more comfortable at the crease now as Cummins continues. He comfortably blocks out the first 3 balls. Cummins drifts onto the pads on the next delivery which Rahul flicks through midwicket for 3 runs. The 5th delivery rises sharply just outside off and Rahul lets it go. He then flicks the last ball to the leg-side and wants a quick single but decides against it as the fielder quickly comes in. 2 runs off the over.

India 36/3 after 14 overs.