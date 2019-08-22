Aug 22, 2019 08:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
India vs West Indies 1st Test Live Score: Rahul, Rahane rebuild after losing Kohli
Follow our blog for all the live updates from the 1st Test match between India and West Indies played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. Top
highlights
WICKET! Kohli c Brooks b Gabriel 9 (12)
WICKET! Pujara c Hope b Roach 2 (4)
WICKET! Agarwal c Hope b Roach 5 (13)
India vs West Indies Playing XI
Toss
Pitch Report
Possible XI
Miguel Cummins to Rahul. FOUR! Short delivery outside off from Cummins and Rahul goes on the back foot to cut the ball through cover for a boundary. Rahul goes on the back foot to defend second delivery. FOUR! Cummin bowls a full pitched delivery and Rahul punches the ball off the back foot and the ball rolls down the ground for a boundary. Rahul defends fourth delivery. Rahul goes on his toes and defends fifth delivery too. Rahul shoulders arms to last delivery. 8 runs off the over.
India 44/3 after 16 overs.
FOUR! Cummin bowls a full pitched delivery and Rahul punches the ball off the back foot and the ball rolls down the ground for a boundary.
FOUR! Short delivery outside off from Cummins and Rahul goes on the back foot to cut the ball through cover for a boundary.
Holder starts with a good length delivery outside off which Rahane lets go. The West Indies captain then corrects his line forcing Rahane to play the next 4 deliveries. Good over by the captain as Rahane fails to take any runs off it. Maiden over.
India 36/3 after 15 overs.
Rahul is looking much more comfortable at the crease now as Cummins continues. He comfortably blocks out the first 3 balls. Cummins drifts onto the pads on the next delivery which Rahul flicks through midwicket for 3 runs. The 5th delivery rises sharply just outside off and Rahul lets it go. He then flicks the last ball to the leg-side and wants a quick single but decides against it as the fielder quickly comes in. 2 runs off the over.
India 36/3 after 14 overs.
Holder starts with a full delivery which Rahane lets go. The 2nd ball swings away from Rahane who manages to block it out. Rahane then lets the 3rd ball travel back. Holder tightens his line as Rahane blocks out the back of length delivery. Holder gets the 5th ball to move away again but Rahane lets it pass. Rahane cuts the last ball to point. Maiden over.
India 34/3 after 13 overs.
Miguel Cummins enters the attack. Rahul taps the 1st ball to cover for a quick single. There are 3 slips and a gully in place for Rahane who is yet to get off the mark. The Indian vice-captain defends the 2nd ball and finally gets off the mark as he tucks the 3rd ball to midwicket for a single. Rahul punches the next ball to point. He then digs out the full delivery going down leg. Rahul shoulders arms on the last ball. 2 runs off the over.
India 34/3 after 12 overs.
Jason Holder comes into the attack. The West Indies skipper brining himself on for first change. Rahane doesn’t take any risks in the over as he plays out all 6 deliveries. Maiden over for Holder to begin with. It’s time for drinks now.
India 32/3 after 11 overs.