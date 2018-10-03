India vs West Indies 1st Test: India ask for bouncy pitches to prepare for Australia tour

With an eye on the upcoming tour of Australia, the Indian team management has asked for bouncy pitches in the series against the West Indies starting on October 4. According to a report in the Indian Express, the team management believes that lively pitches coupled with the West Indies pace attack would serve as the ideal preparation before the team departs for Australia.

Indian pitches generally offer less assistance to fast bowlers. The slow and dusty pitches of India are known to offer greater purchase to spinners as the match progresses. Although this has led to India producing some of the finest players against spin bowling, the Indian batsmen have been found wanting when travelling to countries like New Zealand, South Africa, England and Australia.

The fast and seaming conditions prevalent abroad are a cause of concern for Indian cricket. With a packed international calendar, the touring team often is left with little time to get accustomed to the foreign conditions. India have already lost Test series in South Africa (1-2) and England (1-4) this year. With a tour to Australia lined up the team management has decided to leave no stone unturned to get the team in the best possible shape. They have decided to test the young Indian team on fast tracks and see how the players handle the challenge.

To overlook the preparation of the pitches, the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) has sent curators Daljit Singh and Vishwajit Padiyar.