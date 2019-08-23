India vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 1: IND reach 203 for 6 riding on Rahane's 81 before rains play spoil sport

India reached 203 for 6 in their first innings on a rain-curtailed opening day of the inaugural World Test Championship against West Indies at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium,North Sound, Antigua.
India reached 203 for 6 in their first innings on a rain-curtailed opening day of the inaugural World Test Championship encounter at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium,North Sound, Antigua on August 22. Ajinkya Rahane scored 81 while KL Rahul contributed 44 runs for India. For the West Indies Kemar Roach took 3 for 34 while Shannon Gabriel had 2 for 49.Brief Scores: India 1st Innings 203 for 6 in 68.5 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 81, KL Rahul 44, Kemar Roach 3/34, Shannon Gabriel 2/49) v West Indies.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 23, 2019 02:45 am