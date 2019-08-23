India vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 1: IND reach 203 for 6 riding on Rahane's 81 before rains play spoil sport

India reached 203 for 6 in their first innings on a rain-curtailed opening day of the inaugural World Test Championship encounter at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium,North Sound, Antigua on August 22. Ajinkya Rahane scored 81 while KL Rahul contributed 44 runs for India. For the West Indies Kemar Roach took 3 for 34 while Shannon Gabriel had 2 for 49.