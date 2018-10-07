App
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2018 03:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India vs West Indies 1st Test: 5 records that Virat Kohli and team set at Rajkot

India humiliated West Indies in the first Test and there were few records that were broken.

Prithvi Shaw | The 18-year-old debutant scored a century at Rajkot and become the second-youngest Indian to do so, behind Sachin Tendulkar. Overall, Shaw is the seventh youngest to get to a century in Tests. The diminutive Mumbai opener also scored the third fastest century on Test debut. (Image: AP)
Virat Kohli | The Indian skipper scored his 24th Test century in the game and became the second player behind the great Sir Don Bradman to achieve the feat. It took Kohli 123 innings, while Bradman scored his 24th ton in his 66th innings. (Image: AP)
Kuldeep Yadav | The leg spinner got a fifer against West Indies in the second innings. The five-wicket haul made him part of the elite club of bowlers who have five-for in all three formats of the game including Tim Southee (NZ), Lashit Malinga (SL), Ajantha Mendis (SL), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND), Umar Gul (PAK) and Imran Thair (SAF). After Bhuvneshwar Kumar he is the second Indian to achieve the feat. (Image: AP)
After bowling out West Indies for a paltry 181 runs in the first innings, India managed to keep a 468-run lead. India then enforced a follow-on and cleaned up the visitors for 196 runs to register an emphatic win by an innings and 272 runs. India thus have won all the seven Test in which they have taken a first-innings lead of 400-plus runs. (Image: AP)
The victory against Windies by an innings and 272 runs is India's biggest win in Tests. The previous best was India's win against Afghanistan (Bengaluru, June 2018) when the team registered the victory by an innings and 262-runs. (Image: AP)

First Published on Oct 7, 2018 03:59 pm

tags #cricket #India #Test Cricket #West Indies

