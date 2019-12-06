India vs West Indies 1st T20I Live Score: Rahul departs as Kohli, Pant take charge of run-chase

Kesrick Williams returns to the attack. He starts with a slower delivery which Kohli looks to loft but it comes off the toe-end to long-off for a single. Rahul gets a thick top-edge to the 2nd delivery which goes looping towards short fine leg but lands just short of the man as they pick up a single. That was risky from Rahul. He doesn’t seem too happy with his timing at the moment. Kohli gets a low full toss which he flicks to deep square leg for a single. That’s called a no-ball which means it’s a free-hit on the next delivery. Rahul doesn’t capitalize on the free-hit delivery as he gets in position looking to slog-sweep but misses. Rahul then mistimes the shot on the 4th delivery as they get just a single. That brings up the FIFTY for Rahul but he seems disgusted at the moment about his timing. The next ball is a wide yorker and has to be bowled again. Kohli then goes for the pull but it comes off the under-edge as they pick up a single. There’s a little altercation between Kohli and the bowler as they get in each other’s way and the Umpire is quick to calm things down. Rahul then backs away and connects beautifully on the last ball sending it flying for a SIX. 13 runs off the over.

India 123/1 after 13 overs.