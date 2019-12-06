India vs West Indies 1st T20I Live Score: Rahul departs as Kohli, Pant take charge of run-chase

Live now
Dec 06, 2019 09:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
WICKET! Rahul c Pollard b Pierre 62 (40)
WICKET! Rohit c Hetmyer b Pierre 8 (10)
WICKET! Pollard b Chahal 37 (19)
WICKET! Hetmyer c Rohit b Chahal 56 (41)
FIFTY up for Hetmyer! 50 (35)
WICKET! King st Pant b Jadeja 31 (23)
WICKET! Lewis LBW b Sundar 40 (17)
WICKET! Simmons c Rohit b Chahar 2 (4)
Pitch Report
Playing XI
Toss
FOUR! The 2nd ball is short and this time Kohli just guides it down to third man.
SIX! Kohli brings up his FIFTY in style as he uses his bottom hand to loft the ball straight down the ground.
Khary Pierre returns to the attack. Kohli slogs at the 1st ball but it only goes to long-on for a single. Rahul then gets across and slog-sweeps on the 2nd ball sending it over deep midwicket for a SIX. CAUGHT! Rahul just looked like he was getting back in rhythm but lofts the full delivery straight to Pollard at long-on. Rishabh Pant walks out to bat. Kohli mistimes another slog on the 4th ball but they get 2 runs. He then picks up a single to rotate strike. Pant gets off the mark in style as he slogs at the full delivery sending it high over long-on for SIX. 16 runs and a wicket off the over.
India 139/2 after 14 overs.
SIX! Pant gets off the mark in style as he gets down on one knee and slogs sending the ball over long-on.
WICKET! Rahul c Pollard b Pierre 62 (40)
Rahul is absolutely disgusted with himself as he he goes for the lofted drive over cover but doesn't get enough power on it picking out the man at long-off.
SIX! Rahul seems to have found his timing back as he slog-sweeps sending the ball over deep midwicket.
Kesrick Williams returns to the attack. He starts with a slower delivery which Kohli looks to loft but it comes off the toe-end to long-off for a single. Rahul gets a thick top-edge to the 2nd delivery which goes looping towards short fine leg but lands just short of the man as they pick up a single. That was risky from Rahul. He doesn’t seem too happy with his timing at the moment. Kohli gets a low full toss which he flicks to deep square leg for a single. That’s called a no-ball which means it’s a free-hit on the next delivery. Rahul doesn’t capitalize on the free-hit delivery as he gets in position looking to slog-sweep but misses. Rahul then mistimes the shot on the 4th delivery as they get just a single. That brings up the FIFTY for Rahul but he seems disgusted at the moment about his timing. The next ball is a wide yorker and has to be bowled again. Kohli then goes for the pull but it comes off the under-edge as they pick up a single. There’s a little altercation between Kohli and the bowler as they get in each other’s way and the Umpire is quick to calm things down. Rahul then backs away and connects beautifully on the last ball sending it flying for a SIX. 13 runs off the over.
India 123/1 after 13 overs.
SIX! This time Rahul connects well with the pull sending the ball flying into the stands over deep square leg.
FIFTY up for Rahul! 50 (37)