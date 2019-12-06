India vs West Indies 1st T20I: Kohli tears through Windies bowling attack as IND seal 1-0 series lead

Kohli however continued plundering runs at the other end and sealed the win for India with a six in the 19th over. The Indian skipper remained unbeaten on 94*, which was also his highest T20I individual score. The win was also India’s highest successful run-chase in the shortest format as they won with 6 wickets and 8 balls to spare, taking a 1-0 lead in the series. (Image: AP)