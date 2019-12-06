India vs West Indies 1st T20I: Kohli tears through Windies bowling attack as IND seal 1-0 series lead

Catch all the top moments from the 1st T20I between India and West Indies played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/12 India and West Indies squared off for the 1st T20I of their three-match series at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on December 6. India won the Toss and opted to bowl first. There was one new rule introduced for this match as the BCCI announced that the TV umpire would be calling front foot no-balls in the series. (Image: AP) 2/12 India got off to a good start as Deepak Chahar got rid of Lendl Simmons in the very first over. However, Evin Lewis and Brandon King then stitched together a 51-run partnership off just 26 balls to pull the Windies back in the game. (Image: AP) 3/12 The partnership was finally broken by Washington Sundar when he trapped Lewis LBW in the 6th over. Lewis returned with 40 off just 17 balls. King went on to score 31 off 23 balls before getting stumped by Rishabh Pant when looking to attack a Ravindra Jadeja delivery in the 11th over. (Image: AP) 4/12 Shimron Hetmyer then joined forces with his captain Kieron Pollard and together the duo plundered runs off the Indian bowling attack. They added 71 runs off 42 balls. Hetmyer also brought up his maiden T20I fifty with a six against Yuzvendra Chahal in the 16th over. (Image: AP) 5/12 Just when the Windies duo looked to be taking the game away from India, Chahal got rid of both batsmen in the 18th over. He first got Hetmyer caught out at long leg before castling Pollard, taking 2 wickets off just 3 deliveries. (Image: AP) 6/12 Jason Holder and Denesh Ramdin then added 34 off the final 15 balls to help Windies post a challenging total of 207/5 after 20 overs. Holder scored 24* off just 9 balls while Ramdin added 11* off 7 balls. (Image: AP) 7/12 The Indian run-chase got off to an inauspicious start as Rohit Sharma picked out Hetmyer while looking to attack spinner Khary Pierre. Rohit returned with just 8 runs as India were reduced to 30/1 within 4 overs. (Image: AP) 8/12 Virat Kohli and KL Rahul then joined forces and steadied the run-chase with a 100-run partnership off just 62 balls. Rahul also brought up his fifty during the run chase in the 13th over off just 37 balls. (Image: AP) 9/12 The partnership was finally broken by Pierre who picked up his 2nd wicket of the night when he got Rahul caught out at long-off. Rahul returned with 62 off 40 balls with India at 130/2 in the 14th over. (Image: AP) 10/12 Kohli seemed to be struggling at the start of the innings scoring at a run-a-ball pace. However, the Indian skipper soon found his rhythm and began to take the Windies attack to the cleaners. He brought up his fifty with a six against Jason Holder in the 15th over. (Image: AP) 11/12 Rishabh Pant got off the mark with a six and scored 18 off 9 balls before getting caught out while looking for a big shot against Sheldon Cottrell. Shreyas Iyer then walked out to bat but was dismissed by Windies skipper Pollard who took a stunning return catch in the 18th over. Iyer returned with 4 off 6 balls. (Image: AP, file photo) 12/12 Kohli however continued plundering runs at the other end and sealed the win for India with a six in the 19th over. The Indian skipper remained unbeaten on 94*, which was also his highest T20I individual score. The win was also India’s highest successful run-chase in the shortest format as they won with 6 wickets and 8 balls to spare, taking a 1-0 lead in the series. (Image: AP) First Published on Dec 6, 2019 11:45 pm