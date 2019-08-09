India vs West Indies 1st ODI: Match washed out due to intense rains

West Indies were 54 for 1 in 13 overs when rains interrupted the proceedings for umpteenth time in a stop-start first one-dayer against India. After the rains did not relent the umpires had to call off the match at Providence Stadium in Guyana on August 8. West Indies opener Ewin Lewis (40) and Shai Hope (6) were batting in the middle.

Rains had delayed the start of the match and reduced it to a 43-over a side affair. Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl first. Only 5.4 overs were had been bowled with West Indies at 9/0 when another spell of rain forced the umpires to take the players off the field.

Action resumed after a delay of more than an hour and it was reduced to 34-over-a-side match.

The other opener Chris Gayle was out in the 11th over after scoring 4 off 31 deliveries in an agonisingly slow knock. He had come into the match 12 runs short of Brian Lara's 10,405 ODI runs, the most by a West Indies batsman.

Gayle and Lewis picked up steam after the long interruption. Lewis hit Khaleel Ahmed for 15 runs with a six and two fours in the eighth over but the introduction of wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav put some brakes on the West Indians batsmen.

Kuldeep gave India the breakthrough as he dismissed dangerman Gayle who dragged the ball onto his stumps. Hope came in two overs later, but rains also came back to force the players to the dressing room once again.

Earlier, India did not take the DRS when Lewis looked plumbed in front of wicket in the fourth over off the bowling of Mohammed Shami. Replays showed the ball would have gone on to hit the leg stump but India did not opt for a review. Lewis was on 1 then.