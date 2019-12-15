India vs West Indies, 1st ODI Highlights: Pant, Iyer fifties power IND to 287/8

Catch all the top moments from the first ODI between India and West Indies played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 After the three-match T20I series, Team India and West Indies squared off in the three-match ODI series with the first ODI at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard won the toss and opted to bowl first. For India all-rounder Shivam Dube made his ODI debut. (Image: AP) 2/8 West Indies pace bowler Sheldon Cottrell's famous salute celebration was on show early in the match as Cottrell landed heavy blows by picking the wickets of KL Rahul and Virat Kohli in the seventh over. Rahul made 6 and Kohli made 4 as India were reduced to 25/2. (Image: AP) 3/8 Rohit Sharma along with Shreyas Iyer put up a 55-run partnership to stabalize the Indian innings. But, Rohit was sent back by Alzarri Joseph in the 19th over as he tried a pull shot but holed an easy catch to Pollard at short mid-wicket. Rohit made 36 as India were 80/3. (Image: AP) 4/8 Following the early collapse of the Indian top-order, India’s no.4 and no.5 batsmen Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant stitched together a well-constructed 114 run partnership off 113 balls to give India control of proceedings. (Image: AP) 5/8 Iyer was the first batsmen to complete his 50 off 70 balls in the 32nd over. Pant raced to his own half-century off just 49 balls in the next over. It was Pant’s maiden ODI fifty. The partnership was finally broken by Alzarri Joseph in the 37th over when he got Iyer caught at midwicket. (Image: AP) 6/8 Pant made 71 off 69 balls before he found a fielder at deep backward square leg while going for a big shot against Kieron Pollard. The wicket-keeper batsman was the highest scorer for Team India. Kedar Jadhav then made a quick-fire 40 off 35 before getting caught while looking to hit Keemo Paul over the boundary. (Image: AP) 7/8 Ravindra Jadeja was able to only contribute 21 runs before getting run-out in controversial fashion. The on-field umpire initially didn’t go upstairs but following insistence from the West Indies dressing room who had the benefit of watching the TV replays the decision was later referred and Jadeja was then given out. The decision was the right one but it left Kohli furious with the way it was handled as the dressing room was involved. The Indian tail didn’t do much as they finished with 287/8. (Image: AP) 8/8 Defending 287 Deepak Chahar picked a wicket for India early in the Windies chase. Chahar trapped Sunil Ambris LBW in fifth over. West Indies were 11/1. (Image: AP) First Published on Dec 15, 2019 06:21 pm