India vs West Indies, 1st ODI Highlights: Pant, Iyer fifties power IND to 287/8

Ravindra Jadeja was able to only contribute 21 runs before getting run-out in controversial fashion. The on-field umpire initially didn’t go upstairs but following insistence from the West Indies dressing room who had the benefit of watching the TV replays the decision was later referred and Jadeja was then given out. The decision was the right one but it left Kohli furious with the way it was handled as the dressing room was involved. The Indian tail didn’t do much as they finished with 287/8. (Image: AP)