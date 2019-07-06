Jul 06, 2019 09:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
India vs Sri Lanka, Live score, ICC World Cup 2019 Match: Kohli and co. look to keep winning momentum
Catch all the live score and updates from match 44 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between India and Sri Lanka being played at Headingley in Leeds.
Pitch report and conditions: The weather forecast for Headingley, Leeds predicts warm and sunny conditions for the most part on July 6, which makes it a perfect day for a game of cricket. The pitch should be good for batting, but is likely to slow down as the match progresses. This is the same ground where Sri Lanka pulled off an upset victory over England defending 232 on June 21.
However, this could prompt Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri to bring back Kedar Jadhav in the middle-order for his off-breaks.
But the Sri Lanka game is also one such encounter where Indians can breathe a bit easy and check out some other combinations, including giving the fiery Ravindra Jadeja, some game time ahead of the last four clash.
Jadeja is the only player, apart from the the just joined Mayank Agarwal, who hasn't yet got a game but it is unlikely to happen considering there are too many left-handers in the Lankan line-up.
Sri Lankan off-spinner Dhananjaya de Silva has been pretty economical, going at sub-5 rate in the matches that he has played. If Dhoni gets to play more balls during the middle overs against De Silva and score some runs, it will only boost his confidence.
In all the matches so far, Dhoni has managed only 47 runs in 81 balls against the spinners, his widely accepted weakness against the slower bowlers during middle overs coming to the fore.
There cannot be a better opposition than Sri Lanka for Dhoni to check his bat swing at the death overs when Lasith Malinga will be firing in at the block-hole or bowl his variation of slower deliveries.
MS Dhoni would welcome the sight of a struggling Sri Lanka. It is against Sri Lanka that the former Indian skipper a played a match winning innings to help India thrash Sri Lanka in the finals of Cricket World Cup 2011. Although, this is a different Dhoni but the veteran Indian wicket-keeper could draw inspiration from that innings to find some form back before the semi-final clash.
Vice-captain Rohit Sharma, with 544 runs that include record-equalling four tons, has been the stand-out player and skipper Virat Kohli, with five half-centuries and 400 plus aggregate, has also had a good World Cup but perhaps not exceptional by his standards.
The middle-order puzzle has remained unsolved and it has increasingly looked that Indian team management has been heavily dependent on Plan A, which is success from their top-order. Top order and bowling have been going great for India in this World Cup.
If India finish first on the points table then they face New Zealand. The Blackcaps on a downward spiral and they would be a more preffered opponents in a high pressure semi-final clash compared to England.
India would want to win against Sri Lanka today and then expect South Africa beat Australia in today's other game so that they finish at the top of the points table.
A wobbly middle order has been a cause of concern for Indian think tank despite the winning run and India would be desperate for the likes of Mahendra Singh Dhoni to find some form.
This match is a dead rubber. But still much is at stake for Indian skipper Virat Kohli before next week's semi-final.
Sri Lanka have been knocked out from the semi-final reckoning.
India have booked a place in the semi-finals of this World Cup after a win from its previous match against Bangladesh.
The fates of India and Sri Lanka have already been sealed.
Today, India face Sri Lanka at Headingley in Leeds.
Hello and welcome to the coverage of match 44 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.