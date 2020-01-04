App
Last Updated : Jan 04, 2020 05:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India vs Sri Lanka: Captain Kohli refrains from commenting on CAA ahead of 1st T20I

"The city is absolutely safe. We didn't see any problems on the roads," Kohli said, giving his thumbs-up for the match at the Barsapara Stadium.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Team India prepare to take on Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series which starts on January 5 at the Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati, a city which has witnessed widespread protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) until very recently. According to the CAA, Hindu, Christian, Buddhist, Jain, Sikh and Parsi migrants who have entered India without a visa-on or before December 31, 2014 from the Muslim-majority countries of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and have stayed in the country for five years, are eligible to apply for Indian citizenship.

When asked about his views on the CAA, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli refrained from making any comments saying he doesn't possess "total knowledge" yet about the issue.

In 2016, Kohli had termed demonetisation as the "greatest move in history of Indian politics", which met with sharp criticism from a lot of quarters, with people questioning his knowledge on the subject.

With Guwahati witnessing massive protests against the CAA till some days back, Kohli was asked about it and the Indian skipper weighed his words carefully.

"On the issue, I do not want to be irresponsible and speak on something that has, you know, radical opinions both sides. I need to have total information, total knowledge of what it means and what is going on and then be responsible to give my opinion on it," Kohli said ahead of India's first T20 International against Sri Lanka.

The skipper made it clear that he will not like to get embroiled in a controversy by commenting on a subject that he is not well aware of.

"Because you can say one thing and then someone can say another thing. So, I would not like to get involved in something that I don't have total knowledge of and it's not going to be responsible on my part to comment on it."

However Kohli on his part was happy with the security arrangements and felt that the city is "absolutely safe".

"The city is absolutely safe. We didn't see any problems on the roads," Kohli said, giving his thumbs-up for the match at the Barsapara Stadium.

The Assam Cricket Association is using this match as a "curtain-raiser" ahead of their maiden IPL match this season as Rajasthan Royals have adopted this venue.

There has been deployment of Rapid Action Force for the teams and ACA secretary Devajit Saikia has said the spectators will not even be allowed to bring along handkerchiefs and towels on the match-day as the traditional Assamese scarf was used for protests against CAA.

(With Inputs from PTI)

First Published on Jan 4, 2020 04:55 pm

tags #cricket #india vs Sri Lanka

