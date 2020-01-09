India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I preview: Where to watch live, team news, possible XI and betting odds

Following a dominant victory in the 2nd T20I, India and Sri lanka lock horns in the thrid and final match of the series on January 10 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

The hosts however, who hold a 1-0 lead in the series are faced with an odd predicament especially since the first match was washed out.

Team India would have expected to enter this match with a 2-0 lead and thus rotated the squad to provide opportunities to maximum individuals with the T20I World Cup looming in the horizon. As it stands, the management have to decide whether they could afford tinkering with a winning combination to give some much needed game time to players like Sanju Samson and Manish Pandey.

Where to watch: The match starts 7.00 PM IST. It will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi. Online viewers can catch the action on Hotstar.

An inexperienced Sri Lanka was no match for India in Indore and considering that, a case could be made for the inclusion of Pandey and Samson.

Pandey has played just one in the last three series, including the current one, while Samson is yet to get a game since he made a comeback with the Bangladesh series in November.

India have been experimenting ahead of the T20 World Cup in October-November but these two players are yet to be tested.

On the other hand, the absence of senior pacers has opened the doors for Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini to make an impression, which they did in the previous game by sharing five wickets among themselves.

Washington Sundar and Shivam Dube, who took the injured Hardik Pandya's place, have got significant opportunities to show what they are capable of.

After the win in Indore, skipper Virat Kohli spoke on how his team is getting better with each passing game.

Most of the players select themselves while he hinted that someone like a Prasidh Krishna could be the surprise package he is looking for at the mega event in Australia.

Samson and Pandey must be a tad frustrated to sit out game after game but January 10 could be their day. However, what can also not be discounted is the fact that the team management will pick the eleven with the sole aim of winning the series.

Focus will also be on Shikhar Dhawan, who is competing for the second opener's slot alongside K L Rahul. At the moment, Rahul seems ahead in the race to partner Rohit Sharma in Australia.

Jasprit Bumrah did not have the best of outings in his comeback game on January 7 and he will be raring to go full tilt in the final game.

If he gets to bat, Dube will have do something spectacular to retain his place in the side after Pandya returns to action.

Thakur and Saini were impressive in Indore. Thakur was brilliant in the death overs while Saini rattled the batsmen with pace and bounce.

With Sri Lanka having several left-handers, spinners Kuldeep Yadav (2-38) and Washington Sundar (1-29) are likely to retain their places, which effectively means that Ravindra Jadeja and Yuzvendra Chahal will have to sit out.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have a lot to work on if they are to trouble the home team. The batsmen will have to make it count after getting starts, which they were not able to do in the 2nd T20I.

All-rounder Isuru Udana being ruled out of the game is also a setback. Their main bowler, as put by skipper Lasith Malinga, did not bowl in Indore after injuring himself during warm-up.

The Sri Lankans can definitely do with some experience in the batting department.

Angelo Matthews, who has made a T20 comeback after 16 months, was not picked for the second game in a row. But he could be in the eleven on January 10.

"After that batting performance, everybody has a chance of playing," said coach Mickey Arthur following the seven wicket loss.

Pitch report and weather conditions:

There is no chance of rain playing spoilsport as clear skies without any clouds are predicted during the night time in Pune. The pitch is expected to be a good batting track while also providing some assistance to the pacers. The smaller boundaries should make this an exciting high-scoring encounter.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Manish Pandey, Washington Sundar and Sanju Samson.

Sri Lanka: Lasith Malinga (c), D Gunathilaka, A Fernando, A Mathews, D Shanaka, K Perera, N Dickwella, Dhananjaya De Silva, I Udana, B Rajapaksa, O Fernando, W Hasaranga, L Kumara, K Mendis, L Sandakan and K Rajitha.

Players to watch out for:

Angelo Mathews

The 32-year-old hasn't played a T20I since August 2018 and could be in for a comeback especially with the injury suffered by Isuru Udana coupled by the lackluster batting performance. Mathews could help with bowling with the new ball while also providing a strong finishing option with the bat.

Shikhar Dhawan

The Indian opener is just returning from an injury layoff and faces a tough fight to reclaim the first-choice opening role alongside Rohit Sharma due to the emergence of KL Rahul. Dhawan scored a decent 32 off 29 balls but was still behind Rahul who made 45 off 32 balls. The contest for the opening role will once again take the spotlight as these two walk out at Pune.

Possible XI

India: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah and Shardul Thakur.

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera (WK), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga (C) and Lahiru Kumara.

Betting Odds: (betway)

India: 1.20

Sri Lanka: 4.50

Other odds on the match can be checked here.