India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I, LIVE cricket score: SL lose quick wickets as Bumrah, Thakur strike

Jan 10, 2020
FOUR! Short just outside off from Shardul and Mathews gets a chance to free his arms pulling the ball through midwicket.
FOUR! Shardul sends down a full delivery in the arc of Perera which the Sri Lankan clubs over long-on.
Jasprit Bumrah returns to the attack. RUN OUT! Perera had no idea where the ball was after it hits him full on the pads and sets off for a quick single as Bumrah continues to appeal. Pandey shows his fielding prowess as he zooms in on the ball and in a flash is at the stumps to just flick off the bails with the ball in hand. Suicide from the Sri Lanka batsmen as Oshada walks back. Angelo Mathews walks out to replace him and lets the 2nd and 3rd delivery travel to the keeper. Mathews manages to make awkward contact to the next two deliveries and finally connects well with the drive on the last ball but finds a man at cover. Wicket maiden from Bumrah.
Sri Lanka 15/3 after 4 overs.
WICKET! Oshada run out (Pandey) 2 (5)
Bumrah hits Perera full on the pads and appeals unsuccessfully for LBW but is ignored by the umpire. The batsmen meanwhile decide to steal a single but Pandey was aware and quickly picks up the ball at point and is quicker to reach the stumps and flick off the bails with the ball in hand.
Navdeep Saini enters the attack. Just the one over at the start for Bumrah. Kohli mixing up the pacers in the powerplay overs. Saini starts with a wide delivery well outside off. He then sends down a beauty which only just beats the outside edge as Perera looks to drive. Perera punches the 2nd ball towards cover. He then steps out and goes for a wild pull on the 3rd delivery but misses the ball completely. The 4th ball is quick onto the stumps and Perera manages to block it out and steal a quick single. Saini sends the 5th delivery full onto the pads and Oshada helps it along to fine leg for 2 runs. The last ball is an aggressive bouncer and Oshada is quick to sway away from the delivery. Just 4 runs off the over.
Sri Lanka 15/2 after 3 overs.
Shardul Thakur enters the attack as Kusal Perera walks out to bat. He starts with a back of length delivery which Avishka blocks out. The 2nd ball is poor right in the slot and Avishka sends it flying over midwicket for SIX. CAUGHT! Shardul has the last laugh as this time he sends down a delivery outside off and Avishka just guides it to the man at cover for another easy catch. Oshada Fernando walks out to bat. He blocks out the 4th delivery towards point. Shardul really has his tail up and beats the bat with the last two deliveries. Some sign of swing on offer for the Indian pacer. Another good over with just 6 runs and a wicket coming off it.
Sri Lanka 11/2 after 2 overs.
WICKET! Avishka c Iyer b Shardul 9 (7)
Shardul sends down a length delivery outside off and Avishka looks to steer it through cover but doesn't manage to keep the ball down sending it straight to the man.
SIX! Shardul sends down a length delivery right in the slot and Avishka sends it flying over midwicket with a mighty hoick.
Bumrah starts with a length delivery onto the leg-stump which Gunathilaka flicks for a quick single. The 2nd ball is a back of length delivery outside off-stump and Avishka flashes at it but gets beaten. Avishka tries to guide the next delivery past point but its cut off by Iyer. He then looks to pull off the front foot on the 4th delivery and doesn’t connect well but the ball lands safely just beyond a retreating mid-off for 2 runs. Avishka rotates strike with a quick single on the 5th delivery. The last delivery is just wide down leg and Bumrah has to bowl it again. CAUGHT! Gunathilaka looks to fetch the ball from outside off but only sends it looping to mid-on where Sundar takes an easy catch. Bumrah becomes the leading wicket-taker for India in T20Is. Great start with just 5 runs and a wicket coming off it.
Sri Lanka 5/1 after the first over.
WICKET! Gunathilaka c Sundar b Bumrah 1 (2)
Gunathilaka looks to pull off the front foot but doesn't get enough power on it as the ball loops towards Sundar who takes the easiest of catches at mid-on.