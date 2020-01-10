India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I, LIVE cricket score: SL lose quick wickets as Bumrah, Thakur strike

Bumrah starts with a length delivery onto the leg-stump which Gunathilaka flicks for a quick single. The 2nd ball is a back of length delivery outside off-stump and Avishka flashes at it but gets beaten. Avishka tries to guide the next delivery past point but its cut off by Iyer. He then looks to pull off the front foot on the 4th delivery and doesn’t connect well but the ball lands safely just beyond a retreating mid-off for 2 runs. Avishka rotates strike with a quick single on the 5th delivery. The last delivery is just wide down leg and Bumrah has to bowl it again. CAUGHT! Gunathilaka looks to fetch the ball from outside off but only sends it looping to mid-on where Sundar takes an easy catch. Bumrah becomes the leading wicket-taker for India in T20Is. Great start with just 5 runs and a wicket coming off it.

Sri Lanka 5/1 after the first over.