India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score: Shardul takes with 3/23 as SL post 142/9

Jan 07, 2020 08:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
WICKET! Malinga c Kuldeep b Shardul 0 (1)
WICKET! Udana c Saini b Shardul 1 (2)
WICKET! Dhananjaya c Dube b Shardul 17 (13)
WICKET! Rajapaksa c Pant b Saini 9 (12)
WICKET! Perera c Dhawan b Kuldeep 34 (28)
WICKET! Oshada st Pant b Kuldeep 10 (9)
WICKET! Gunathilaka b Saini 20 (21)
WICKET! Avishka c Saini b Sundar 22 (16)
IND vs SL Playing XI
Toss
Holkar Cricket Stadium Pitch Report
India's chase is about to get underway.
Welcome back!
Jasprit Bumrah returns to bowl the final over as Lahiru Kumara walks out to bat. Hasaranga goes for the drive on the 1st delivery but doesn’t manage to pierce the gap. He then looks to cut the next ball but only slices it back into the pitch. Bumrah sends the 3rd ball full outside off which Hasaranga connects with the toe-end sending it rolling to extra cover. Good start so far from Bumrah. Hasaranga then uses his wits as he guides the 4th ball to third man for FOUR. He then hammers the drive on the 5th delivery for back-to-back FOURs. Hasaranga finishes in style as he goes for the pull but the last ball flies high behind the keeper for another FOUR. 12 runs off the over.
Sri Lanka 142/9 after 20 overs.
FOUR! Three consecutive boundaries for Hasaranga as Sri Lanka finish in style. The batsman goes for the pull and a thick top-edge takes it high behind the keeper.
FOUR! Now Bumrah goes full outside off and Hasaranga drives it powerfully through the gap at cover.
FOUR! Hasaranga just stays in the crease and uses the pace to guide the back of length delivery to third man.
Shardul Thakur returns to the attack. Hasaranga clips the 1st delivery through midwicket for a single. CAUGHT! The 2nd ball is full onto the stumps and this time Dhananjaya goes for the lofted shot but only sends it looping to mid-off where the fielder takes an easy catch. Isuru Udana walks out to bat. He punches the 3rd ball to cover for a single. Hasaranga rotates strike with a punch past mid-off. CAUGHT! This time the knuckle ball does the trick as Udana finds the man at cover with the toe-end of his bat. Lasith Malinga walks out to bat. CAUGHT! Two-in-two deliveries for Shardul as Malinga goes for the pull but sends the ball straight to the man at square leg. 3 runs and 3 wickets from the over for Shardul. Sri Lanka struggling to score in the death.
Sri Lanka 130/9 after 19 overs.
