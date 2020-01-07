India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score: Shardul takes with 3/23 as SL post 142/9

Jasprit Bumrah returns to bowl the final over as Lahiru Kumara walks out to bat. Hasaranga goes for the drive on the 1st delivery but doesn’t manage to pierce the gap. He then looks to cut the next ball but only slices it back into the pitch. Bumrah sends the 3rd ball full outside off which Hasaranga connects with the toe-end sending it rolling to extra cover. Good start so far from Bumrah. Hasaranga then uses his wits as he guides the 4th ball to third man for FOUR. He then hammers the drive on the 5th delivery for back-to-back FOURs. Hasaranga finishes in style as he goes for the pull but the last ball flies high behind the keeper for another FOUR. 12 runs off the over.

Sri Lanka 142/9 after 20 overs.