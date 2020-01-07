App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2020 10:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Highlights: Kohli wraps up dominant victory in style as IND take 1-0 lead

Catch all the top moments from second T20I between India and Sri Lanka played at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
After the first T20I between India and Sri Lanka got washed out due to inclement weather at Guwahati the action moved to Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl first. (Image: AP)
Sri Lanka's opening pair of Avishka Fernando and Danushka Gunathilaka put 38 runs together before Fernando was caught by Navdeep Saini at mid-off of the bowing of Washington Sundar in the 5th over. Fernando made 22 off as Sri Lanka were 38/1. (Image: AP)
Gunathilaka added 20 runs from 21 balls to the Sri Lankan total before he was castled by Navdeep Saini in the 8th over. Sri Lanka were 54/2. (Image: AP)
Kusal Perera and Oshada Fernando added quick runs before spinner Kuldeep Yadav picked the wickets of both the batsmen. Kuldeep first got Fernando stumpped in the 12th over before Perera was caught in the deep 3 overs later. Sri Lanka were reduced to 97/4. (Image: AP)
Sri Lanka lost 5th wicket in the 15th over when Bhanuka Rajapaksa was caught by Rishabh Pant off the bowling of Saini. Rajapaksa made 9 as Sri Lanka were struggling at 104/5. (Image: AP)
Jasprit Bumrah too added his name in the list of wicket takers when he clean bowled Dasun Shanaka in the 17th over. (Image: AP)
Shardul Thakur picked 3 wickets in the penultimate over of the Sri Lankan innings before Wanindu Hasaranga hit three boundaries off Bumrah in the last over as Sri Lanka finished with a total of 142/9. (Image: AP)
Indian openers KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan got their team off to a good start with a 71-run partnership off 55 balls. Rahul was the more aggressive of the duo and also the first batsman to fall. Wanindu Hasaranga slipped in a googly which beat the Indian opener in the 10th over. Rahul returned with 45 off 32 balls. (Image: AP)
Hasaranga then returned in the 12th over to get rid of the other Indian opener. Sri Lanka went for the review and Dhawan who missed with the sweep had to return after replays confirmed he was out plumb. Dhawan who was making his return from injury made 32 off 29 balls as India were reduced to 86/2. (Image: AP)
Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli together added 51 off 35 balls to take India to the brink of victory. Iyer found a fielder in the 18th over departing with 34 off 26 balls. Kohli wrapped up the victory with a magnificent six in the same over and remained unbeaten on 30 off 17 balls. India won by 7 wickets with 15 balls remaining to take a 1-0 lead in the series. (Image: AP)
Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli added 51 off 35 balls to take India to the brink of victory. Iyer found a fielder in the 18th over departing with 34 off 26 balls. Kohli wrapped up the victory with a magnificent six in the same over and remained unbeaten on 30 off 17 balls. During the course of his innings, Kohli also became the fastest captain in T20Is to score 1000 runs. India won by 7 wickets with 15 balls remaining to take a 1-0 lead in the series. (Image: AP)

First Published on Jan 7, 2020 10:17 pm

tags #cricket #india vs Sri Lanka #Slideshow

