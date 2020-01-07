India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Highlights: Kohli wraps up dominant victory in style as IND take 1-0 lead

Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli added 51 off 35 balls to take India to the brink of victory. Iyer found a fielder in the 18th over departing with 34 off 26 balls. Kohli wrapped up the victory with a magnificent six in the same over and remained unbeaten on 30 off 17 balls. During the course of his innings, Kohli also became the fastest captain in T20Is to score 1000 runs. India won by 7 wickets with 15 balls remaining to take a 1-0 lead in the series. (Image: AP)