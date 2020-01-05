India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I: Rains, faulty covers combine to play spoilsport as game called off at Guwahati

The first T20 International between India and Sri Lanka was called off without a ball being bowled due to wet outfield, caused by a spell of heavy rain just after the toss, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on January 5. The umpires held several inspections but the damp patches on the pitch did not allow the match to start, much to the disappointment of fans who had gathered in large numbers to watch their favourite stars in action.

The cut off for a five-over shootout was 9.46 PM but the outfield could not be prepared in time.



Not the news that we would want to hear, but the 1st T20I between India and Sri Lanka has been abandoned due to rain.

The groundsmen even used vacuum drier to remove the damp patches on the pitch, but it did not help much.

The second match of the three-match series will be played on January 7 in Indore while the final game is scheduled to be held in Pune on January 10.