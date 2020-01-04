India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Preview: Where to watch live, team news, possible XI and betting odds

The Indian cricket team will welcome back pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah after a long injury layoff as the 'Men in Blue' prepare to lock horns with their Sri lankan counterparts in a three-match T20I series starting on January 5 at Guwahati.

Bumrah, who had a breakthrough season in 2019 where he cemented his place as India's first-choice strike bowler in all three formats, was sidelined with a stress fracture for four months. His return bodes well for Team India as they focus their energies into preparing for the T20I World Cup to be held in Australia later this year.

Although the squad has seen decent replacements step up to shoulder the bowling responsibility in Bumrah's absence, the team management will be eager to see how the 26-year-old responds after this minor setback. Such is his importance to the side that BCCI president Sourav Ganguly intervened to exempt him from playing domestic first-class cricket for Gujarat in a bid to keep the pacer fresh for his much anticipated international comeback.

Shifting our focus onto Team India, if 2019 was all about focussing on 50-over format, the current year will witness close to 15 games played before their T20 World Cup campaign starts against South Africa in Perth in October.

There are slots to be locked and till Indian Premier League ends, a clearer picture is unlikely to emerge. But that won't stop head coach Ravi Shastri and skipper Virat Kohli to set the ball rolling in this current series.

It all starts at the Barsapara Stadium on January 5 as the biggest city in Assam is slowly getting back to normalcy after protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The Indian team would be checking out how the likes Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur react to pressure situations in death overs alongside Bumrah in the absence of frontline speedsters Mohammed Shami (rested), Deepak Chahar (stress fracture) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (sports hernia).

Washington Sundar is still work in progress and he would like to put up performances that can ensure that only one among Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal can be picked in the playing XI at any given point of time.

Shivam Dube is a big hitter for sure but whether his seam up stuff can withstand the onslaught on docile tracks till Hardik Pandya is fully fit and back in action is yet to be seen.

And that lingering question on Rishabh Pant's consistency with Sanju Samson having already warmed the benches for six straight T20 games and the invisible presence of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, making things a little unsettling.

While Bumrah predictably grabs more eyeballs, the series is also important for Shikhar Dhawan, making a comeback into the team post knee injury.

He will also look to make an impact in absence of rested vice-captain Rohit Sharma with KL Rahul in red-hot form at the other end.

On his return to competitive cricket, the Delhi left-hander smashed 140 against Hyderabad in a Ranji Trophy match as he will look to score in a format, where he has 272 runs in 12 innings to show for his efforts in 2019.

In their last T20I series, Sri Lanka suffered a 0-3 rout in Australia as their batsmen struggled and will be under scrutiny.

They relied heavily on Kusal Perera, who was their leading run-getter with 100 runs from three matches in Australia in October-November.

They would also look forward to the return of former Sri Lankan captain, Angelo Mathews, who last played a T20I against South Africa in August 2018.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Oshada Fernando and Danushka Gunathilaka were their batting mainstays in their 3-0 win in Pakistan in October as they will look forward to return among runs.

Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga led the bowling in Pakistan with eight wickets from three matches at an average of 9.87 but was ineffective in Australia as he will also look to contribute.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini and Washington Sundar.

Sri Lanka: Lasith Malinga (C), Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Oshada Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Kusal Mendis, Lakshan Sandakan and Kasun Rajitha.

Team News:

While Jasprit Bumrah and Shikhar Dhawan return from their respective injury layoffs, Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami have been rested for this series.

India will also be without Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar who picked up minor niggles in the last series against West Indies.

Possible XI:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur and Jasprit Bumrah.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kasun Rajitha, Lasith Malinga (C), Lakshan Sandakan.

Pitch report and weather conditions: The track at Guwahati has provided some high-scoring encounters. We can expect another flat track with the small boundaries making it easy to score at a quick clip.

There is a small chance of rain hitting the venue which could bring the Duckworth-Lewis rule into play.

Players to watch out for:

Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan's injury paved the way for KL Rahul to open the innings against the West Indies, which the stylish youngster grabbed with both hands. Now Dhawan has a fight on his hands to reclaim that opener's spot and he'll have to be at his explosive best to make a convincing enough case for the selectors.

Lasith Malinga

The Sri Lankan captain has been a stalwart in the shortest format and will be looking to lead from the front. The 36-year-old has 106 wickets from 79 T20Is throughout his career and will look to unsettle the batsmen with his toe-crushing yorkers and well-disguised slower deliveries.

