Jan 05, 2020 09:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I, LIVE cricket score: Rain delays start, umpires to inspect field at 9.30 PM next; Kohli opts to bowl

Catch all the live score and updates from first T20I between India and Sri Lanka being played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

highlights

  • January 05, 2020 09:16 PM IST

    According to estimates 9.45 PM IST is the cut-off time for a 5-over per side match. 

  • January 05, 2020 09:13 PM IST

    There will be another inspection at 9.30 PM. 

  • January 05, 2020 09:07 PM IST

    The two umpires have inspected the field and walked back. They have walked straight to the match referee. 

  • January 05, 2020 09:03 PM IST

    The umpires are out on the field and inspecting the pitch and the surrounding area. They are having words with the ground staff. 

  • January 05, 2020 08:50 PM IST

    Rains stopped a while back. The ground staff is working hard to dry the ground before the umpires come out for the inspection at 9.00 PM. 

  • January 05, 2020 08:13 PM IST

    It is not pretty news from the site of action as we see covers are being brought back because it has started raining

  • January 05, 2020 08:08 PM IST
  • January 05, 2020 08:08 PM IST

    We will see a shortened match with this prolonged delay. 

  • January 05, 2020 08:06 PM IST
  • January 05, 2020 08:04 PM IST

    There are some spots on the field that have gone very damp. Inspection time has been revised to 9.00 PM IST

