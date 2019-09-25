India vs South Africa Tests: Will be back stronger, asserts Bumrah

Following a minor stress fracture in his lower back, which has ruled Jasprit Bumrah out of Test series against South Africa, the Indian pacer has said that he will come back stronger.

The injury was deducted during a routine radiological screening on September 24.

"Injuries are part & parcel of the sport. Thank you for all your recovery wishes. My head is held high & I am aiming for a comeback that's stronger than the setback," Bumrah tweeted.

Umesh Yadav has replaced him in the Indian squad for the three matches. Bumrah is also likely to miss the upcoming T20 and Test assignment against Bangladesh scheduled for next month.

Bumrah had been rested from the recently-concluded Twenty20 series against South Africa, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

The paceman, with a sling action, is feared for his immaculate line and length, particularly the perfectly-placed yorkers.

In the Test series against the West Indies, which was his last assignment, Bumrah emerged as the wrecker-in-chief for India with 13 wickets in two Tests which included a hat-trick in the first Test.

During the course of the series Bumarh became the fastest Indian pacer to take 50 wickets in Tests.

He achieved the feat during the second Test against the Caribbean side in his 11th Test, surpassing Venkatesh Prasad and Mohammed Shami, who took 13 matches each to touch the mark.