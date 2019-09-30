India vs South Africa Test series: Rohit's audition as opener, Jadeja-Ashwin to reunite

After having firmly established himself as one of the best openers in limited-overs cricket, India's Rohit Sharma gets an opportunity to extend the credentials in Test cricket in three-match Test series against South Africa starting at Visakhapatnam on October 2.

With regular opener KL Rahul disappointing -he went 12 Test innings without a 50-plus score -Rohit was picked as a specialist Test opener for the series against South Africa.

Rohit, 32, was in great form with the bat in the World Cup in England recently.

Rohit's numbers in white-ball cricket are stunning. The Mumbai batsman is the only player in the world with three double hundreds in one-day internationals. In international T20 cricket, the right-hander holds the record of the most hundreds and is the second highest run accumulator with 2,443 runs.

The Mumbai batsman has always batted in the middle order in Tests but his career in cricket's longest format has never really taken off. Ever since making his Test debut against West Indies at home in 2013, the batsman has played mere 27 matches managing 1, 585 runs at an average on 39.62.

Despite his World Cup exploits he warmed the bench in two Tests against West Indies.

Competition for Rohit to find a place in the middle-order in Tests seemed to have toughened with Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari hitting centuries in the first and second Test respectively against West Indies.

Off late, leading former players and local media to clamour for Rohit to be tried as an opener in Tests.

With regular opener Prithvi Shaw, who is currently serving a doping ban, not available for selection Rohit is all set to walk out to open the innings on October 2 with Mayank Agarwal in his 28th Test for India.

"We want to give Rohit Sharma an opportunity to open the innings in tests," chief selector MSK Prasad had said after naming India's 15-member squad for the series.

While opening is the only shaky spot in an otherwise settled Indian batting order, the top-ranked test side in the world were dealt a body blow when their pace bowling ace Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the series with a stress fracture in his back.

India will also have to choose between experienced wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha, who was recalled after being out injured for more than a year, and the young Rishabh Pant for the wicketkeeper's role.

While Saha is considered a better glovesman, Pant has been earmarked as the successor in all three formats to MS Dhoni but has been short of runs with his temperament and shot selection under the lens.

SPIN ATTACK

The onus will be on India's slow bowlers to deliver the goods on spin-friendly tracks for the hosts with off-spinner R Ashwin and his left-arm colleague Ravindra Jadeja expected to inflict maximum damage on the South Africa batsmen.

Ashwin and Jadeja took 54 wickets between themselves in India's 3-0 win in the four-Test series the last time the Proteas toured the country.

The South Africans, who spectacularly lost at home 2-0 to Sri Lanka in their last series, will have to find a way to handle India's spinners if they are to make a strong start to their World Test Championship campaign.

"It's a tough start... playing India in India but I don't think the South Africans would have wanted it any other way ... take the big dogs in their home ground," experienced fast bowler Vernon Philander said.

"All of us are looking forward to this challenge and there are a lot of player-to-player challenges as well. Can't wait to get going."

The Faf du Plessis-led side have included three uncapped players - paceman Anrich Nortje, wicketkeeper Rudi Second and all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy - in their squad as they begin life without retired veterans Dale Steyn and Hashim Amla.

The touring side will have interim team director Enoch Nkwe in charge after the decision not to renew the contract of West Indian coach Ottis Gibson following a disappointing World Cup campaign for the side.

India's squad for 3 Tests: Virat Kohli (Capt), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk),Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill

South Africa’s Test squad: Faf du Plessis (C), Temba Bavuma (VC), Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock (WK), Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada and Heinrich Klassen.