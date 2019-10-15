App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2019 08:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

India vs South Africa Test series: I don't know if we can be put under more pressure, Rabada

India have already clinched the three-match Test series by winning the first two Tests.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The demoralising defeats at the hands of India in the first two Tests has forced South African paceman Kagiso Rabada to think if his side can be put under more pressure. India's top-order fired in unison to bury South Africa under a mountain of runs in both the Tests, where they amassed 500 and 600 in the first innings in Visakhapatnam and Pune.

"We've been put under immense pressure. I don't know if we can be put more pressure than that," Rabada told reporters.

The 24-old year old paceman acknowledged that not only Indian batsmen but their bowlers also outsmarted them.

Close

It's been a long time when South Africa took 20 wickets in a Test match and Rabada, who is South Africa's leading seamer, only has four wickets from two matches in this series.

related news

"They got the ball to reverse and they bowled well as a collective. Their whole attack put pressure on us in every single aspect. Their spinners bowled well and when the ball was reversing their seamers could exploit that. We didn't really get the ball to reverse and that's a major weapon of ours," he explained.

Rabada is hoping that this phase will be over soon.

"It's never nice to lose, especially in the manner we're losing right now but we're going through a transition period. Our team is fresh and young, so the best thing we can do is look at where we can improve and remember our strengths and build on them."

The pacer said his team will aim to finish the Test tour on a high. The third and final Test begins in Ranchi on Saturday.

"From a physical point of view we need to execute our skills and from a mental point of view, we need to believe we can do it in certain situations. It's a balance we're working on," he said.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 15, 2019 08:11 pm

tags #cricket #India vs South Africa

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.