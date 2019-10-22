India vs South Africa Test series: Coach and captain's support helped me, says Man of the Series Rohit Sharma

Indian batsman Rohit Sharma feels skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri's belief in his abilities has helped him own the opening position in Tests.

Ahead of the series Rohit was chosen as a specialist opener in place of out of form KL Rahul.

Rohit scored 529 runs in his "debut series" as an opener with a maiden double hundred in the final Test against South Africa apart from twin hundreds (176 and 127) in Visakhapatnam. The performance earned him the man of the series award.

"The support of the coach and captain helps. I am thankful for the opportunity to the management for that opening slot," Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

After India's loss the semi-final of the World Cup 2019 there were speculations that all was not well between Rohit and Kohli. Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri have already rubbished the conjecture.

Opening the batting irrespective of the format, requires a certain amount of patience and discipline, something he inculcated when he started opening in white ball cricket.

"Yeah, it's something that started in 2013 when I started opening in white-ball cricket. I realised you need some discipline at the start of the innings. It's a template to my batting that allows me some success to my batting," said the 'Hit Man' of Indian cricket.

The stylish Mumbaikar believes that it is only his mistakes that can get him out once he has done the hard work to survive the first hour.

"I believe that I can do that for the team, and there are lots of aspects that you need to be mindful of when you're opening. I always believe that once you are in, it is only mistakes that can get you out.

ALSO READ | IND vs SA 3rd Test: 'Our philosophy has been bhaad mein gaya pitch', says coach Shastri

ALSO READ | IND vs SA3rd Test: Virat Kohli and co. complete first-ever series clean sweep over Proteas





