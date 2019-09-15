India vs South Africa T20I series weather forecast: Rains likely to play spoilsport at Dharamsala and Bengaluru

After emerging unscathed from their tour of the West Indies, Virat Kohli and co. return home to take on South Africa in a three-match T20I and Test series. The Indian cricket team will enter this series high on confidence, especially after beating the West Indies in all three formats without losing a single game.

The only match that India failed to win against the West Indies was the washed out 1st ODI fixture at Guyana which ended with no result after just 13 overs were bowled.

India vs South Africa schedule: Where to watch, match timings, live streaming and squads

South Africa had a disastrous World Cup campaign missing out on a semi-final berth after managing just three victories from nine group stage games. In response Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced a major overhaul of their existing structure that started with them parting ways with head coach Ottis Gibson and his entire coaching team and management. CSA have said that a football-style team manager would be appointed who will report directly to the director of cricket. The new management have also parted ways with regular skipper Faf du Plessis in the white-ball format putting their weight behind Quinton de Kock to lead the side in the three-match T20I series.

With a fairly young side and a new captain in place for South Africa, India will definitely fancy their chances of carrying forward their winning momentum from the West Indies tour. However, the weather gods seem to have their own plans with rains expected to play spoilsport in at least two of the three T20I matches.

Here’s the weather forecast for all three T20I matches:

15th September, India vs South Africa, 1st T20I, HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala.

The weather forecast for the 1st T20I doesn’t look good with heavy showers predicted in the morning followed by a thunderstorm and rains in the evening. 3.5 hours of rain with a total of 8 mm rainfall is predicted for the evening hours. A sharp spell of thundershowers have already hit the hill city and it remains to be seen whether it will return to hamper the match which is scheduled to start at 7 PM IST.

18th September, India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I, PCA Stadium, Mohali.

The 2nd T20I could also see some rain interruptions but the situation doesn’t seem as ill-fated as the first match. There is a strong chance of a thunderstorm hitting Mohali on the night of the match but just 1 hour of rain with a total of 2 mm rainfall is expected.

22nd September, India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.