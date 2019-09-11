India vs South Africa schedule: Match timings, live streaming and squads

Following a successful tour of the Caribbean, India now gear up for the visit of teh Proteas. India were dominant on their tour of the West Indies, winning the T20I, ODI and Test series without losing a single game. They will now be up against a new-look South African squad.

Early last year, India travelled to South Africa where they lost the Test series 2-1 but won the ODI series by a 5-1 margin and then recorded a 2-1 victory in the T20I series. This time around, the two teams will lock horns first in a three-match T20I series starting on September 15 followed by a three-match Test series where World Test Championship points will be up for grabs.

Here's the full schedule of the India vs South Africa series:

IND vs SA T20I schedule

15 September – India vs South Africa 1st T20I – 7 PM IST, HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala.

18 September – India vs South Africa 2nd T20I – 7 PM IST, PCA Stadium, Mohali.

22 September – India vs South Africa 3rd T20I – 7 PM IST, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

IND vs SA Test schedule

2 – 6 October – India vs South Africa 1st Test – 9:30 AM IST, ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

10 – 14 October – India vs South Africa 2nd Test – 9:30 AM IST, MCA Stadium, Pune.

19 – 23 October – India vs South Africa 3rd Test – 9:30 AM IST, JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

Where to Watch: The India vs South Africa series will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. TV users can catch the action on Star Sports 1, Star Sports HD1, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports HD2 channels. Online users can also stream the matches live on the Hotstar App.

DD National (DD1) and DD Sports will also broadcast the India vs South Africa T20I series live.

Squads:

India’s T20I squad: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar and Navdeep Saini.

South Africa’s T20I squad: Quinton de Kock (C & WK), Rassie van der Dussen (VC), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi and Jon-Jon Smuts.

India’s Test squad: To be announced.