App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2019 10:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

India vs South Africa: Rahane feels there's connection between him and No. 17 in his career

Rahane, India's Test vice-captain, was under pressure to perform in the West Indies and he delivered with an 81 and 102 in the first Test in Antigua.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

There is a definite spring in Ajinkya Rahane's steps after he ended a 17-Test run of not scoring a hundred, a number which has proved to be lucky for him.

Rahane, India's Test vice-captain, was under pressure to perform in the West Indies and he delivered with an 81 and 102 in the first Test in Antigua.

"You get to learn from every match and every series and I had to wait for two years, 17 Tests, for my Test debut and for this century (in West Indies) I had to wait for 17 Tests. I think there was some co-ordination," said Rahane in Marathi ahead of the first Test against South Africa beginning at Visakhapatnam October 2.

Close

"When I was playing for Hampshire, I was thinking, when I made my debut, how my mindset was before that. In these 17 Tests, I was not getting a hundred, I was going behind getting a hundred and it was not coming.

related news

"So, in the West Indies, my thought process was that I will not think of getting a hundred even once, whatever has to be happen will happen. If a hundred has to come, it will come," said Rahane who could not hide the excitement of becoming a father soon.

Rahane insisted that he did not work too much on his technique to get back amongst the runs.

"From outside it may look easy, for me it was about believing in my ability. Not thinking about the technical stuff, it was all about how I make the mental adjustment like handling difficult situations," said the 31-year-old.

South Africa may not have the services of star players like AB de Villiers and Dale Steyn anymore but Rahane said India cannot afford to take the Proteas lightly. India hammered them 0-3 at home four years ago.

"There are five Tests at home versus South Africa (three Tests) and Bangladesh (two Tests). Because of the Test Championship, you cannot take any team lightly. Even before the championship, we were not taking any team lightly and since the points system is involved, every match is important.

"There is a big difference between winning and drawing a Test in terms of points. When you win home Tests and then go away, there is an advantage that you have points.

"Also, the likes of Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma did well in the warm-up and Faf du Plessis is an experienced campaigner. You can't take them lightly."

The pitch for the game looks like a flat one with hardly any grass on it. India are expected to play two spinners and as many pacers.

"Depending on the conditions we will decide the combination. Hanuma (who bats at 6) can also bowl some spin and that makes a difference. In India, we hardly see three pacers playing," he added.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 30, 2019 10:10 pm

tags #cricket #India vs South Africa

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.