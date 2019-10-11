App
India vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 2
Oct 11, 2019 01:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score: Kohli powers IND past 400-run mark

Catch all the live updates from Day 2 the 2nd Test between India and South Africa being played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

highlights

  • Oct 11, 01:22 PM (IST)

    Maharaj continues. On strike is Kohli. Kohli plays first delivery to backward point for a single. Jadeja is on strike. No runs by Jadeja off next five deliveries. Just 1 run from the over.

    India 416/4 after 130 overs.

  • Oct 11, 01:20 PM (IST)
  • Oct 11, 01:20 PM (IST)

    Nortje continues. On strike is Jadeja. First delivery comes back in and Jadeja blocks. Jadeja scores no runs off next two deliveries. Fourth delivery is a good short pitch ball and Jadeja ducks to let the ball fly to the keeper. Fifth delivery is again short and Jadeja goes on the back foot to defend. Last delivery is a dot. A maiden over by Nortej.

    India 415/4 after 129 overs.

  • Oct 11, 01:14 PM (IST)
  • Oct 11, 01:12 PM (IST)
  • Oct 11, 01:11 PM (IST)

    Maharaj draws a third edge from Kohli but there’s just du Plessis at slip and it escapes past him for FOUR. du Plessis moves more to his right after that delivery to try and cut off that angle. South Africa still stick with just one slip despite 3 boundaries coming from that area in these last two overs from Maharaj. 4 runs off the over.

    India 415/4 after 128 overs

  • Oct 11, 01:09 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Another edge and it meets the same fate as the ball slips past the lone slip fielder.

  • Oct 11, 01:08 PM (IST)
  • Oct 11, 01:07 PM (IST)

    Anrich Nortje returns to the attack. He has bowled 20 overs so far on his debut giving away 89 runs for no wickets. Jadeja looks to guide the 1st ball past point but the man at gully dives across and puts in a good stop. Jadeja then just tucks the 2nd delivery to square leg for a single. Kohli defends the 5th delivery with soft hands and picks up a quick single. Just 2 runs off the over.

    India 411/4 after 127 overs

  • Oct 11, 01:07 PM (IST)
