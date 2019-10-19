India vs South Africa, 3rd Test, Live Cricket Score: SA reduce IND to 71/3 at Lunch

Live now
Oct 19, 2019 11:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
WICKET! Kohli lbw Nortje 12 (22)
WICKET! Pujara lbw b Rabada 0(9)
WICKET! Agarwal c Elgar b Rabada 10(19)
Anrich Nortje returns to the attack and starts with a short delivery which Rohit cuts to the man at cover. The next ball is a poor leg-stump volley and Rohit flicks it through midwicket for 3 runs. Rahane then dabs the 3rd ball past point for a single. The next ball rises sharply and Rohit hooks it over fine leg for SIX. The pace made it easier for the Indian opener to get the distance on that shot. Rohit then blocks out the last delivery as the Umpire takes the bails off for Lunch. 10 runs off the over.
India 71/3 after 23 overs.
SIX! Nortje sends down a sharp bouncer and Rohit gets enough of bat on it with the hook shot sending the ball sailing over fine leg.
South African debutant George Linde enters the attack. He gets the 1st delivery to skid through and almost traps Rohit LBW but the Indian opener just gets his bat down in time. DROPPED! Rohit flicks the 3rd delivery straight to the man at FSL but it’s low and the ball pops out of Hamza’s hand. It was a tough opportunity but Rohit was lucky there. Rohit flicks the last ball past FSL for a single. Just 1 run as Linde wraps up a good first over in Test cricket.
India 61/3 after 22 overs.
Rohit isn’t going to be troubled by anything short as he shows great timing on the pull sending the 1st ball flying over midwicket for FOUR. He then tucks the next ball to square leg for a single. Rahane is drawn into the pull on the 4th delivery and decides to pull away late as the ball just misses the outside edge. That was strange from Rahane who then blocks the next ball to cover. Ngidi looks really drained and it’s most likely the last over of this spell. Rahane gets lucky as an outside edge flies through to third man for FOUR. 9 runs off the over.
India 60/3 after 21 overs.
FOUR! Rahane gets lucky as a thick outside edge escapes past the slip cordon to third man.
FOUR! Ngidi starts with a back of length delivery into the hips of Rohit who pulls it with authority through midwicket.
Rahane pushes the 1st delivery to cover and sends back Rohit who was looking for a quick run. He then guides the next ball past the man at point for 2 runs. The Indian vice-captain is looking in good touch as he offers solid blocks on the next 4 deliveries. 2 runs off the over as India go past the 50-run mark.
India 51/3 after 20 overs.
Rohit flicks the 1st ball through midwicket and the ball is in the air for a short but travels safely for FOUR. First runs for India after two consecutive maidens. South Africa bring in a man at short midwicket after that shot. Rohit just offers solid blocks on the next two balls. He tries to guide the 4th delivery past slip with the full face of his bat but it’s cut off at gully. Rohit looks to defend the next ball and gets a thick inside edge to fine leg for 2 runs. He then nudges the last delivery to short midwicket. 6 runs from the over.
India 49/3 after 19 overs.
FOUR! Ngidi bowls full onto the pads of Rohit who just uses his wrists to flick it through midwicket.
Rahane goes for the drive on the 1st delivery but only gets a big inside edge to midwicket. He then plays closer to his body and blocks out the next two balls. Nortje tempts Rahane into a drive on the 4th delivery but it’s pushed to cover. Rahane then just blocks out the last 2 balls. Back to back maidens for South Africa. Good pressure being applied on India.
India 43/3 after 18 overs.