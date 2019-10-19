India vs South Africa, 3rd Test, Live Cricket Score: SA reduce IND to 71/3 at Lunch

Rohit isn’t going to be troubled by anything short as he shows great timing on the pull sending the 1st ball flying over midwicket for FOUR. He then tucks the next ball to square leg for a single. Rahane is drawn into the pull on the 4th delivery and decides to pull away late as the ball just misses the outside edge. That was strange from Rahane who then blocks the next ball to cover. Ngidi looks really drained and it’s most likely the last over of this spell. Rahane gets lucky as an outside edge flies through to third man for FOUR. 9 runs off the over.

India 60/3 after 21 overs.