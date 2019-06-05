India vs South Africa Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Match: Bumrah draws first blood, sends back Amla, de Kock early

Bhuvi starts the over really well landing the ball on a good length. Faf only defends the first two balls before letting the 3rd delivery travel back to the keeper. Faf doesn’t manage to take any runs off the next two balls either as he defends from inside his crease. The South African captain gets forward on the last ball and beautifully whips it through midwicket for a FOUR. Great over from Bhuvi giving away just the 4 runs. South Africa are really being put under the pump by both Bhuvi and Bumrah here.
SA 30/2 after 7 overs.
Jun 05, 03:35 PM (IST)
FOUR! Bhuvi looks to end the over with a fuller length delivery but Faf gets forward and whips the ball through midwicket.
Jun 05, 03:34 PM (IST)
Bumrah starts the over brilliantly with two full deliveries with de Kock defends. de Kock cuts the 3rd ball to third man for a single. Faf defends the next ball towards extra cover and they steal a quick single. CAUGHT! Absolutely brilliant from Bumrah as he shows his class in his first World Cup outing. de Kock goes for the drive but only gets a thick edge which flies towards Kohli who takes a sharp catch at slip. Rassie van der Dussen walks out to bat. He gets forward on the last delivery and pushes it past point for 2 runs. 4 runs and a wicket come off the over.
SA 26/2 after 6 overs.
Jun 05, 03:31 PM (IST)
WICKET! de Kock c Kohli b Bumrah 10 (17)
Bumrah gets rid of both South African openers. He sends down a good length delivery and generates some extra bounce which catches de Kock by surprise. The ball takes the outside edge and flies towards Kohli who takes a good sharp catch
Jun 05, 03:29 PM (IST)
Bhuvi comes from over the wicket and starts with a length ball which de Kock looks to flick but only gets a leading edge past third man for a FOUR. That was streaky. de Kock then flicks the next ball to long leg for a single. Faf punches the 3rd ball to long leg and they pick up a comfortable 2 runs. He then lets the next ball travel back to the keeper. ALMOST! Bhuvi draws an edge on the 5th delivery with a beautiful delivery but it lands just short of Rohit at slip. Brilliant bowling from India as Bhuvi ends with another dot ball. 7 runs off the over.
SA 22/1 after 5 overs.
Jun 05, 03:26 PM (IST)
FOUR! Bhuvi starts from over the wicket and sends down a delivery which is sliding down leg. de Kock looks to flick to fine leg but gets a leading edge which flies past third man.
Bumrah continues. He starts with a brilliant delivery which rises sharply and flies past de Kock’s bat who was looking to cut. Dhoni fails to collect the ball cleanly as they steal a bye. CAUGHT! Bumrah draws first blog and what an important wicket it is. Amla was just left surprised about how the ball deviated from its path as it nicks and edge which flies to Rohit at second slip. Faf du Plessis walks out to bat. He gets off the mark with a streaky FOUR after getting an inside edge to the 3rd delivery. Faf doesn’t manage to take any runs off the last 3 balls as Bumrah ends the over beautifully. Just 5 runs and a wicket come off the over.
SA 15/1 after 4 overs.
Jun 05, 03:18 PM (IST)
FOUR! Bumrah welcomes Faf with a good length delivery and the South Africa skipper looks to defend but only gets a dangerous inside edge which flies past the leg-stump.
Jun 05, 03:17 PM (IST)
WICKET! Amla c Rohit b Bumrah 6 (9)
Bumrah sends down another Jaffa which just straightens after hitting the deck. Amla looks to defend with a straight bat but only gets an edge to it which flies into the safe hands of Rohit at second slip. Great start this for India.
Jun 05, 03:14 PM (IST)
Amla gets a little forward and drives the 1st ball beautifully through point for FOUR. Bhuvi shortens his length on the next delivery which Amla defends really late. Amla then chops the 3rd ball to third man and they steal a quick single. de Kock does well to rotate strike as he guides the 4th ball past square leg. Bhuvi gets the 5th ball to seam into Amla who defends it late again off the back foot. Amla lets the last ball travel back to the keeper as he shoulders arms. 6 runs come off the over.
SA 10/0 after 3 overs.
Jun 05, 03:11 PM (IST)
FOUR! Bhuvi pitches the 1st ball on a good length outside off and Amla drives beautifully on the up sending the ball racing through point.
Jun 05, 03:10 PM (IST)
Jasprit Bumrah comes into the attack. He starts with a short of length delivery which de Kock looks to cut but only edges it into his boot. Bumrah bangs the next ball short again and this time de Kock just lets it pass. de Kock looks to defend the 3rd delivery but gets beaten as the ball only just whizzes past the outside edge. Great start by Bumrah so far. The 4th delivery is full onto the pads and de Kock whips it to fine leg and they come charging back for the second. Dhoni receives the ball from Jadhav but it’s far from the wickets and Dhoni misses with the throw. de Kock would’ve been a goner if Dhoni hit the stumps. Bumrah ends the over with two absolute Jaffas and de Kock has a wry smile on his face happy to see the back of Bumrah at the end of the over. Just 2 runs come off it.
SA 4/0 after 2 overs.
Jun 05, 03:04 PM (IST)
Bhuvi starts with a good length delivery which Amla guides down to third man for a single. de Kock gets treated to a delivery which nips into him and he defends it to the leg-side. de Kock looks to whip the 3rd ball through the leg-side but misses as it hits him on the pads. He defends the 4th ball with soft hands towards mid-off and they steal a quick single. Bhuvi generates some seam movement on the 5th delivery but Amla shoulders arms and lets it pass. Amla defends the last ball to mid-off. Great start by Bhuvneshwar giving away just 2 runs.
SA 2/0 after the first over.
Jun 05, 03:00 PM (IST)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has the ball for the first over with Amla on strike. Bhuvi will be dangerous in these conditions with his ability to get the ball to nip into the right handers.
Jun 05, 03:00 PM (IST)
Hashim Amla has recovered from that knock he received from a Jofra Archer bouncer and walks out to open the batting along with Quinton de Kock.
Jun 05, 02:59 PM (IST)
Will we see another dominating performance with the bat form the Indian skipper today? But first all eyes will be on the Indian bowlers especially the no. 1 ODI bowler in the ICC rankings Jasprit Bumrah who is playing in his first World Cup. Can the Indian bowlers restrict the South Africans on what seems to be a good batting surface?
Jun 05, 02:57 PM (IST)
Virat Kohli's numbers with the bat in ODI cricket since the 2015 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.
The players are making their way onto the ground for the national anthems. The Southampton weather looks great so far. There are some clouds in the skies but no rain. However, it did rain yesterday and fans will be hoping that doesn't happen again today. The stadium is absolutely packed and the fans are making their presence felt creating a wonderful atmosphere.
Virat Kohli (IND Captain): The crowd support will be massive for us. Lots of people who live here and lots who are travelling here and the excitement is amazing. The expectations are nothing new for us. We are used to crowds wanting us to win every game all year round. For us its about keeping composure, being professional, remembering why we got the results in the last two years and backing our skills. We have seen a few games in the tournament since we have arrived late, we have seen patterns in play, and how teams have approached different situations of the game, so there are a lot of things to learn from the mistakes. Bhuvi, Bumrah, Kuldeep and Chahal are all playing. When these guys and Hardik are playing along with Jadhav, we are always a balanced bowling attack. The series against RSA in SA, Kuldeep and Chahal were phenomenal in the middle overs, and I'm sure they will be strong against this opposition. I'm very excited, after so much cricket in the last two years. You can tend to burn out after so much cricket, but the World Cup brings a different level of excitement. There is no bigger motivation than playing for your country in the World Cup, let alone captaining the country. Couldn't be more grateful and happy.
Jun 05, 02:38 PM (IST)
Faf du Plessis (SA captain): We are having a bat. Mostly because of the makeup of the side playing two spinners, that's the most attacking option. Amla is back for this game - we are getting back our most experienced players. Morris is still playing - keeping the two all-rounders including Phehlukwayo and we're bringing in an extra spinner for the seamer. We just need to keep fighting and stay strong. We didn't have the ideal start, but we need to keep going. We need to win 6 games to get to the semis, we have seven games left, so definitely not over yet. Great occasion, and I'm looking forward to it.
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (WK), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis (C), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Jean-Paul Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir and Tabraiz Shamsi.
Toss: South Africa have won the Toss and opted to bat.
Jun 05, 02:32 PM (IST)
The captains are out in the middle for the Toss. Stay tuned for updates.
Jun 05, 02:26 PM (IST)
IND vs SA Pitch Report: Shaun Pollock speaking about the pitch says, "A good grass covering, but white grass and not a tinge of green, so not much movement expected. A few grassy patches and some bare patches. Could be a two-paced surface. The ball might stop and misbehave a little bit. Quite a cool surface so there might be some assistance for the bowlers, but in general this should be a good surface for the batsmen."
Jun 05, 02:25 PM (IST)
It seems to be a bright and sunny day as Sanjay Manjarekar reports from the ground at Southampton. He reckons the conditions are excellent for India as they take on South Africa. However it is one of the bigger grounds in England with massive boundaries at the northern end. Manjarekar reports that the distance is 78-79 meters straight, and 69m and 72m square boundaries. India wouldn't mind unleashing the spinners with such long boundaries. Everything seems to be perfectly set-up for India, even if they bat first.
Jun 05, 01:32 PM (IST)
The Toss is scheduled to take place at 2.30 PM IST. Stay tuned for more live updates.
