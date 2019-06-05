India vs South Africa Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Match: Bumrah draws first blood, sends back Amla, de Kock early

Virat Kohli (IND Captain): The crowd support will be massive for us. Lots of people who live here and lots who are travelling here and the excitement is amazing. The expectations are nothing new for us. We are used to crowds wanting us to win every game all year round. For us its about keeping composure, being professional, remembering why we got the results in the last two years and backing our skills. We have seen a few games in the tournament since we have arrived late, we have seen patterns in play, and how teams have approached different situations of the game, so there are a lot of things to learn from the mistakes. Bhuvi, Bumrah, Kuldeep and Chahal are all playing. When these guys and Hardik are playing along with Jadhav, we are always a balanced bowling attack. The series against RSA in SA, Kuldeep and Chahal were phenomenal in the middle overs, and I'm sure they will be strong against this opposition. I'm very excited, after so much cricket in the last two years. You can tend to burn out after so much cricket, but the World Cup brings a different level of excitement. There is no bigger motivation than playing for your country in the World Cup, let alone captaining the country. Couldn't be more grateful and happy.

Faf du Plessis (SA captain): We are having a bat. Mostly because of the makeup of the side playing two spinners, that's the most attacking option. Amla is back for this game - we are getting back our most experienced players. Morris is still playing - keeping the two all-rounders including Phehlukwayo and we're bringing in an extra spinner for the seamer. We just need to keep fighting and stay strong. We didn't have the ideal start, but we need to keep going. We need to win 6 games to get to the semis, we have seven games left, so definitely not over yet. Great occasion, and I'm looking forward to it. IND vs SA Playing XI India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah​. South Africa: Quinton de Kock (WK), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis (C), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Jean-Paul Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir and Tabraiz Shamsi. South Africa win the toss and elect to bat first against #TeamIndia #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/9oEGASTNVw — BCCI (@BCCI) June 5, 2019 Toss: South Africa have won the Toss and opted to bat. The captains are out in the middle for the Toss. Stay tuned for updates. IND vs SA Pitch Report: Shaun Pollock speaking about the pitch says, "A good grass covering, but white grass and not a tinge of green, so not much movement expected. A few grassy patches and some bare patches. Could be a two-paced surface. The ball might stop and misbehave a little bit. Quite a cool surface so there might be some assistance for the bowlers, but in general this should be a good surface for the batsmen." It seems to be a bright and sunny day as Sanjay Manjarekar reports from the ground at Southampton. He reckons the conditions are excellent for India as they take on South Africa. However it is one of the bigger grounds in England with massive boundaries at the northern end. Manjarekar reports that the distance is 78-79 meters straight, and 69m and 72m square boundaries. India wouldn't mind unleashing the spinners with such long boundaries. Everything seems to be perfectly set-up for India, even if they bat first. The Toss is scheduled to take place at 2.30 PM IST. Stay tuned for more updates.

