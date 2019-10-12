India vs South Africa, Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 3: Du Plessis hits fifty, Ashwin sends back De Kock

Jadeja continues. Du Plessis is on strike. FOUR. Short and wide delivery from Jadeja and Du Plessis guides the ball through slip cordon for a boundary. No runs off next three deliveries. FOUR. Fuller delivery from Jadeja and Du Plessis slams the ball through cover for a boundary. FOUR. Another full delivery outside off and Du Plessis drives the ball past cover for a boundary and get to his fifty. 12 runs off the over.

South Africa 124/5 after 37 overs.