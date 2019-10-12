India vs South Africa, Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 3: Du Plessis hits fifty, Ashwin sends back De Kock

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Oct 12, 2019 11:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
WICKET! de Kock b Ashwin 31(48)
FIFTY up for DU Plessis! 50 (64)
WICKET! de Bruyn c Saha b Umesh 30 (58)
WICKET! Nortje c Kohli b Shami 3 (28)
Pitch Report
IND vs SA Playing XI
Jadeja continues. Muthusamy is on strike. First delivery is a dot. DROPPED. Muthusmay flicks second delivery to short mid-wicket where Virat Kohli puts in a splendid dive but the ball doesn’t stick in his hands. No runs off next four deliveries. A maiden over.
South Africa 135/6 after 41 overs.
Ashwin continues. Muthusmay is on strike. First delivery is a dot. Muthusmay plays second delivery for a quick single but an overthrow goes to the boundary. So South Africa gets 5 runs. Du Plessis plays third delivery to fine-leg and takes a single. Muthusamy plays next delivery to backward point and gets another single. Du Plesiss is on strike. No runs off last two deliveries. 7 runs from the over.
South Africa 135/6 after 40 overs.
Senuran Muthusamy is the new batsman. Jadeja continues. On strike is Du Plessis. No runs off six deliveries as Du Plessis blocks all deliveries. Good over by Jadeja as he bowls a maiden.
South Africa 128/6 after 39 overs.
Ashwin continues. On strike is De Kock. No runs off first four deliveries. FOUR. Fuller delivery by Ashwin and De Kock punches the ball straight down the ground for a boundary. BOWLED. Short delivery that spins away from De Kock. The batsman goes on the back foot to defend but the ball clips the bails. De Kock is stunned. 4 runs and a wicket from the over.
South Africa 128/6 after 38 overs.
WICKET! de Kock b Ashwin 31(48)
Short delivery that spins away from De Kock. The batsman goes on the back foot to defend but the ball clips the bails. De Kock is stunned.
FOUR! Fuller delivery by Ashwin and De Kock punches the ball straight down the ground for a boundary.
Jadeja continues. Du Plessis is on strike. FOUR. Short and wide delivery from Jadeja and Du Plessis guides the ball through slip cordon for a boundary. No runs off next three deliveries. FOUR. Fuller delivery from Jadeja and Du Plessis slams the ball through cover for a boundary. FOUR. Another full delivery outside off and Du Plessis drives the ball past cover for a boundary and get to his fifty. 12 runs off the over.
South Africa 124/5 after 37 overs.
FIFTY up for DU Plessis! 50 (64)
FOUR! Another full delivery outside off and Du Plessis drives the ball past cover for a boundary and get to his fifty.
FOUR! Fuller delivery from Jadeja and Du Plessis slams the ball through cover for a boundary.