Oct 12, 2019 11:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India vs South Africa, Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 3: Du Plessis hits fifty, Ashwin sends back De Kock

Hello and welcome to our live match blog from Day 3 of the 2nd Test between India and South Africa played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

highlights

  • Oct 12, 11:30 AM (IST)

    Jadeja continues. Muthusamy is on strike. First delivery is a dot. DROPPED. Muthusmay flicks second delivery to short mid-wicket where Virat Kohli puts in a splendid dive but the ball doesn’t stick in his hands. No runs off next four deliveries. A maiden over.

    South Africa 135/6 after 41 overs.

  • Oct 12, 11:26 AM (IST)

    Ashwin continues. Muthusmay is on strike. First delivery is a dot. Muthusmay plays second delivery for a quick single but an overthrow goes to the boundary. So South Africa gets 5 runs. Du Plessis plays third delivery to fine-leg and takes a single. Muthusamy plays next delivery to backward point and gets another single. Du Plesiss is on strike. No runs off last two deliveries. 7 runs from the over.

    South Africa 135/6 after 40 overs.

  • Oct 12, 11:23 AM (IST)

    Senuran Muthusamy is the new batsman. Jadeja continues. On strike is Du Plessis. No runs off six deliveries as Du Plessis blocks all deliveries. Good over by Jadeja as he bowls a maiden.

    South Africa 128/6 after 39 overs.

  • Oct 12, 11:21 AM (IST)

    Ashwin continues. On strike is De Kock. No runs off first four deliveries. FOUR. Fuller delivery by Ashwin and De Kock punches the ball straight down the ground for a boundary. BOWLED. Short delivery that spins away from De Kock. The batsman goes on the back foot to defend but the ball clips the bails. De Kock is stunned. 4 runs and a wicket from the over.

    South Africa 128/6 after 38 overs.

  • Oct 12, 11:21 AM (IST)

     WICKET! de Kock b Ashwin 31(48)

    Short delivery that spins away from De Kock. The batsman goes on the back foot to defend but the ball clips the bails. De Kock is stunned.

  • Oct 12, 11:20 AM (IST)

    FOUR! Fuller delivery by Ashwin and De Kock punches the ball straight down the ground for a boundary.

  • Oct 12, 11:17 AM (IST)

    Jadeja continues. Du Plessis is on strike. FOUR. Short and wide delivery from Jadeja and Du Plessis guides the ball through slip cordon for a boundary. No runs off next three deliveries. FOUR. Fuller delivery from Jadeja and Du Plessis slams the ball through cover for a boundary. FOUR. Another full delivery outside off and Du Plessis drives the ball past cover for a boundary and get to his fifty. 12 runs off the over.

    South Africa 124/5 after 37 overs.

  • Oct 12, 11:16 AM (IST)

    FIFTY up for DU Plessis! 50 (64)

  • Oct 12, 11:16 AM (IST)

    FOUR! Another full delivery outside off and Du Plessis drives the ball past cover for a boundary and get to his fifty. 

  • Oct 12, 11:16 AM (IST)

    FOUR! Fuller delivery from Jadeja and Du Plessis slams the ball through cover for a boundary.

