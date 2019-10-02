Oct 02, 2019 12:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
India vs South Africa, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test: Rohit Sharma's fifty takes hosts to 91/0 at Lunch
Catch all the live updates from Day 1 of the 1st Test between India and South Africa being played at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Top
highlights
Session 1 Round-up
FIFTY up for Rohit! 52 (84)
PLAYING XI
TOSS
PITCH REPORT
In Pics | IND vs SA, 1 Test, Day 1
Welcome back!
Session 1 Round-up
Rohit Sharma struck a fluent half-century in his first innings as a Test opener, taking India to 91 for no loss at lunch on day one of the series opener against South Africa. After safely negotiating the South African pacers early on in the session, both Rohit (52 not out off 84 balls) and Agarwal (39 not out off 96 balls) looked comfortable at the crease, playing out 30 overs.
India, who had named their playing on the eve of the first Test, opted to bat on a dry surface with skipper Virat Kohli calling his decision a "no brainer." Expecting the pitch to turn, South Africa picked three spinners in Keshav Maharaj, Dane Piedt and debutant Senuran Muthusamy who is more of a batting all-rounder.
All eyes were expectedly on Rohit whose stop-start Test career has taken a new direction with the management accommodating him at the top of the order. He left the first ball he faced before driving Kagido Rabada past backward point with minimal feet movement for a four. His second scoring shot was also a boundary as he punched Vernon Philander towards backward point. The pitch offered very little to the pacers and spinners in the first two hours of play.
Rohit and Philander's battle in the first hour was absorbing. Philander, who got the better of Rohit in the warm-up game, challenged Rohit by moving the ball both ways in his opening spell of four overs.
India reached 37 for 0 in 15 overs with Rohit and Agawal looking solid in the middle. After getting the measure of the surface, Rohit went for his strokes like he does in white-ball cricket. His first big hit was a typical one as he gently stepped out of the crease to smash Maharaj over long-on. A little later, he played a similar short off Piedt, only this time the ball flew well above the long-on fielder.
While all the attention was on Rohit, Agarwal was fluent and solid at the other end, collecting six boundaries and a maximum before the break. Rohit completed his 11th Test half-century towards the end of the session but in a not so convincing fashion. He mistimed a sweep but fortunately it was not in the reach of the fielder and went for four
It's been a good session overall for India. The team management will be greatly encoaraged by the form both openers have displayed so far and if Rohit can covert this into a big century then it could very well turn out to be a perfect start to the Test series. Join us again in 30 mins for the 2nd session.
Harsha Bhogle thinks it's been an almost flawless session for India as he tweets out saying, "Just about perfect session for India. Win toss bat first. Negotiate the brief period while the new ball is threatening. Go hard at the spinners. Build a solid platform. So often, the first session of a test has a bearing on the series."
Rabada steams in for his 9th over of the day. Agarwal is the batsman facing Rabada and he just safely plays out the over without taking any runs. That’s now Rabada’s 5th maiden over of the innings as the Umpire’s signal for Lunch. Great start for India with their openers giving them a strong start in the first session.
India 91/0 after 30 overs.
Muthusamy starts with a high full toss to Agarwal who only manages to push it to long-on for a single. Rohit is batting on 48 and Muthusamy does well to deny him any runs off the next 4 balls. Rohit even skips out on the 4th delivery but Muthusamy shortens his length and sends down a quicker delivery forcing the batsman to defend. Rohit then goes for a sweep on the last ball but gets a thick top-edge which sends the ball flying just over Rabada who puts in a dive but the ball escapes for FOUR. That brings up the FIFTY for Rohit on his first foray at the top of the innings. India will be mighty pleased with his performance so far.
India 91/0 after 29 overs.