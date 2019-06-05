India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, ICC World Cup 2019: Kohli looks to make winning start against injury-stricken Proteas

KL Rahul is expected to take the No 4 slot, but it needs to be seen as to how he performs today especially when the condition are nippy. Dhoni at No 5 will be the stabilising factor and if he bats like the Bangladesh warm-up game, he can be a nightmare for the Proteas attack.
But a bigger worry for Du Plessis is batting lineup where AB de Villiers' absence has had an impact. The poor technique of South African batsmen against slow bowlers has been time and again exposed and 20 overs of quality spin bowling could be too hot to handle for the African side. Virat Kohli will surely be looking to exploit this weakness with the potent arsenal of spinners in India's corner.
Jun 05, 12:26 AM (IST)
There's no doubt that the Proteas are badly hit by poor form and injuries, but it may just take one fiery spell from Kagiso Rabada to straighten things up.
A bit of help from the weather and his ability to move the ball could help Rabada unsettle the opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, who haven't had the best of form in the past few months.
Both are capable of turning the match on its head, but they could be short on confidence due to lack of runs since the start of the away ODIs against Australia.
Rohit's apparent weakness against leg-spinners could be exploited by rival captain Faf du Plessis, who can again think of giving the new ball to Imran Tahir.
Jun 05, 12:26 AM (IST)
The pitch at the Ageas Bowl stadium in Southampton, devoid of grass cover, is expected to be batting-friendly, but Kohli will have a few points to ponder upon as the weather forecast today indicates cloud cover with intermittent shower.
Will a third seamer in Bhuvneshwar Kumar come into the picture? Will Ravindra Jadeja's form in the warm-up matches get credence over Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal's 22-month show in tandem? Does Kedar Jadhav fit in without playing a single game for a month or would Vijay Shankar get a look in?
These are just some of the pressing questions that India skipper Kohli needs to address going into today's game against South Africa.
Jun 05, 12:24 AM (IST)
Here's what South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis had to say about the injury to the experienced Dale Steyn.
However, despite South Africa's injury troubles India will be well aware that a cornered opponent is always a dangerous proposition and head coach Ravi Shastri will remind the team of the consequences of taking their foot off the pedal.
To make matters worse for South Africa their premier pacer Dale Steyn has been ruled out of the tournament after failing to recover from a shoulder injury which he picked up during his time at the IPL.
Lungi Ngidi also suffered a hamstring strain in the previous match against Bangladesh. Hashim Amla was hit on the helmet by a Jofra Archer bouncer in the first match and didn't feater in their last game.
South Africa have brought in Beuran Hendricks as a replacement player for Dale Steyn but it remains to be seen if he'll play a role in today's game.
Jun 05, 12:16 AM (IST)
Coming into this game
The 'Men In Blue' have had adequate rest as most teams have already played two games. They're sure waiting to kick-start their 2019 campaign with a commanding performance.
South Africa on the other hand have had a rocky start to their campaign. The Proteas have suffered back-to-back defeats against England and Bangladesh. They now have their backs against the wall as a third consecutive defeat will make it really difficult for them to recover in their quest for a semi-final berth.
Jun 05, 12:08 AM (IST)
Kohli has started both the 2011 and 2015 World Cup tournaments he has played in with a century to his name. Indian fans all over will be hoping their fiery captain will once make that a hat-trick of centuries in their 2019 World Cup opening fixture when India take the field against South Africa.
Jun 05, 12:08 AM (IST)
Kohli is one of the best batsmen as of today, but this edition of the World Cup will define his legacy as a leader, an aspect on which the jury is still out despite some heady achievements in the Test arena.
Jun 05, 12:08 AM (IST)
Virat Kohli will embark on the most defining journey of his international career, carrying the hopes of more than a billion fans when he leads India out today for the first time in a World Cup tournament.
Jun 05, 12:07 AM (IST)
Hello and welcome to our live match coverage of India’s opening 2019 World Cup fixture against South Africa at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton.
