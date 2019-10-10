Live Cricket Score, India vs South Africa, 2nd Test Live: Kohli wins Toss, opts to bat; Umesh replaces Vihari

Faf du Plessis (South Africa captain): It was more disappointing to lose the toss in the last Test. There is a bit of grass on this morning, but I was asking Virat to teach me the sleight of hand trick to win tosses in India. You can almost take Day 4 and 5 out of the equation if we bowl really well in the first innings. We're bringing in Nortje for Piedt, so just a bit of extra pace, and a three-seam attack. That first innings was positive in the first Test, that showed us and proved to us, that we could score big even in India and that was very inspiring. We couldn't take 20 wickets in the first Test so Nortje is a good wicket-taking option. It's a big day for him today.