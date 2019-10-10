Oct 10, 2019 09:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Live Cricket Score, India vs South Africa, 2nd Test Live: Kohli wins Toss, opts to bat; Umesh replaces Vihari
Catch all the live updates from the 2nd Test between India and South Africa being played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Top
highlights
India vs South Africa Playing XI
IND vs SA Toss
IND vs SA 2nd Test Pitch Report
Weather Forecast for Pune
Listen | On The Ball podcast: Team India is stronger than South Africa in all departments
Here's a look at the records broken by Rohit Sharma on debut as Test opener
Just in case any of you had forgotten what happened when Rohit opened the batting for the first time.
Today is a landmark day for Kohli as he takes second spot on the list of most Tests as Indian captain. Only MS Dhoni (60) has captained India on more occasions as Kohli marks his 50th Test in-charge.
60 MS Dhoni (27 wins)
50 V KOHLI (29 wins)*
49 S Ganguly (21 wins)
47 S Gavaskar (9 wins)
47 M Azharuddin (14 wins)
40 MAK Pataudi (9 wins)
So both teams make one change each, with the captains deciding to go in with one extra pace option. Of course for India it means that the team loses the solidity that the bat of Hanuma Vihari provides for the express pace that Umesh Yadav brings along with him.
For South Africa it means that Anrich Nortje makes his much awaited Test debut at the expense of Dane Piedt. Nortje does bring with him an x-factor causing ripples around cricket leagues with his blistering pace.
Faf du Plessis (South Africa captain): It was more disappointing to lose the toss in the last Test. There is a bit of grass on this morning, but I was asking Virat to teach me the sleight of hand trick to win tosses in India. You can almost take Day 4 and 5 out of the equation if we bowl really well in the first innings. We're bringing in Nortje for Piedt, so just a bit of extra pace, and a three-seam attack. That first innings was positive in the first Test, that showed us and proved to us, that we could score big even in India and that was very inspiring. We couldn't take 20 wickets in the first Test so Nortje is a good wicket-taking option. It's a big day for him today.
Virat Kohli (India captain): We're batting first. Looks like a hard wicket. Runs on the board and on this surface, the ball will eventually turn here on Day 2 and 3, so Day 1 and maybe day and a half will be the best time to bat. The players were putting pressure on me to win the toss (laughs). With the hard pitch, and the grass on the pitch and the reverse option on this track, we needed a new seam option. Vihari misses out unfortunately and Umesh Yadav comes into the side. We bat until 8, so there is no problem with batting depth. I don't think more than Ash and Jadeja we need more spin. With Ishant and Shami bowling their hearts out we needed a third seam option in Umesh so it's basically just strengthening our bowling all-round.
Playing XI:
India: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami.
South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Theunis de Bruyn, Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Senuran Muthusamy, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.
