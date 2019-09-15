India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st T20I at Dharamsala: Rains return at the HPCA Stadium; Toss delayed

Live now
Sep 15, 2019 07:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Dharamsala Weather Update: Well if you were one of those optimistic fans awaiting some good news, then sadly the wait continues. The fans inside the stadium still seem to be in buoyant spirits making plenty of noise but the rains haven't slowed down yet. Not at all good as the outfield will need some time to dry even if the rains do decide to somehow make a sudden disappearance.
Things are only starting to look worse as Harsha Bhogle tweets out saying, "The ground is a lake." Not the way anyone would have wanted the India vs South Africa series to start.
The Dharamsala weather isn't being kind to cricket lovers as it continues to pour down at the HPCA Stadium. The Covers are still on and "it's an absolute deluge" according to Harsha Bhogle on the tele feed as they flash images of fans still in high spirits despite the downpour. Let's hope this passes over quickly.
Dharamsala Weather Update: There's bad news for all cricket lovers as the rains have returned at Dharamsala. It's pouring buckets now. The cut off time if 9:45 PM IST so there's plenty of time for at least some action if it comes to that in a reduced-over contest.
Here's a look at how the two teams could line-up for today's match.
Possible XI:
India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar and Navdeep Saini.
South Africa XI: Quinton de Kock (C & WK), Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi.
Dharamsala Weather Update: The BCCI twitter account have shared a video of the groundsmen trying to prepare the field for play. The rains seem to have stopped at the moment but a wet outfield could pose problems to get play started on time. The India and South Africa players are in the dressing room at the moment with their warm-ups delayed.