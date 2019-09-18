India vs South Africa: Kohli says Men in Blue will try out new players and test them in series

Skipper Virat Kohli on September 18 said India will try out new players and test their temperament in the ongoing series against South Africa. Kolhi, who smashed an unbeaten 72 to guide India to a seven-wicket win over South Africa in the second T20 International at Mohali, credited his bowlers for restricting the visitors to a modest 149 for five.

"Bowlers showed a lot of character. The pitch was very good and they (South Africa) got off to a good start so it was an outstanding effort from the bowler to pull the game back from us," he said at the post-match press conference.

"That's exactly what we're looking at, try out new people and see who stands up under pressure," he added.

Asked about the mantra behind his consistency, Kohli said: "It's the badge in front of my shirt. It's a pride to play for my country so whatever it takes to get over the line, I will do. Get the team across the line anyhow. If you want to make your team win, you'll find a way."

South Africa skipper Quinton de Kock said Indian bowlers' fine display in the death overs didn't help their cause.

"I think we got off to a good start. Towards the end they bowled pretty well, they understood the conditions a lot quicker than we did," he said.

Asked about the performances of the three debutants -- Bjorn Fortuin, Anrich Nortje and Temba Bavuma -- of his side, de Kock said: "There was a lot of pressure coming in for some of the new guys and I thought they played really well. Obviously we didn't get a winning start but I thought they held their nerve very well.