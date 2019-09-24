India vs South Africa: Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of Test series with minor stress fracture in lower back

India national cricket team's premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah was on September 24 ruled out of the upcoming three-match Test series against South Africa. Bumrah, who became the fastest Indian bowler to take 50 Test wickets last month, will be replaced by Umesh Yadav in the squad.

Bumrah has been diagnosed with a minor stress fracture during a routine radiological screening. He will now undergo rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy while the team prepare for the first match of the series starting on October 2 at Visakhapatnam.

JUST IN: Jasprit Bumrah, the @MRFWorldwide No.3 ranked Test bowler in the world, has been ruled out of India's Test series against South Africa with a "minor stress fracture in his lower back". Umesh Yadav will replace him in the squad. pic.twitter.com/Ck3Fuq2QmZ

— ICC (@ICC) September 24, 2019

"The injury was detected during a routine radiological screening. He will now undergo rehabilitation at NCA and will be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Umesh Yadav as Bumrah's replacement," the BCCI said in a release.

Yadav last played a Test for India in December 2018, during the tour of Australia.

Bumrah had been rested from the recently-concluded Twenty20 series against South Africa, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

The paceman, with a sling action, is feared for his immaculate line and length, particularly the perfectly-placed yorkers.

In the Test series against the West Indies, which was his last assignment, Bumrah emerged as the wrecker-in-chief for India with 13 wickets in two Tests.

The 25-year-old also became the fastest Indian pacer to take 50 wickets in Tests during the course of that assignment last month. He achieved the feat during the second Test against the Caribbean side.

Bumrah reached the milestone in 11 matches, going past Venkatesh Prasad and Mohammed Shami, who took 13 matches each to touch the mark.

The 31-year-old Yadav, on the other hand, was part of the India A squad that toured the West Indies last month but couldn't make much of an impact.

In the 41 Tests that he has played so far for India, Yadav has 119 wickets at an average of 33.47.

After the lung-opener in Visakhapatnam, the remaining two Tests of the India-South Africa series are scheduled to be held in Pune (October 10 to 14) and Ranchi (October 19 to 23).

India's revised squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma and Shubman Gill.