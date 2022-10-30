India vs South Africa: Australia's weather dept predicts partly cloudy skies

Rains may play spoilsport during the livewire T20 World Cup match of India vs South Africa on October 31 as Australia's weather department has forecasted medium chances of showers in the region, news agency ANI reported.

Australia's Bureau of Meteorology has predicted partly cloudy skies and a 50 percent chance of showers, most likely during this afternoon and early evening in Perth today.

It will be a clash between India's batting firepower and South African pace attack when the two teams meet in the T20 World Cup on Sunday

India lead Group 2 with two wins in as many games while South Africa are second with three points from two games including a no result against Zimbabwe.

Rain has played spoilsport in Australia with both the super 12 games washed out on Friday without a ball being bowled.