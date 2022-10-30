English
    India vs South Africa: Australia's weather dept predicts partly cloudy skies

    Rain has played spoilsport in Australia with both the super 12 games washed out on Friday without a ball being bowled.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 30, 2022 / 11:39 AM IST
    Virat Kohli celebrates India's win against Pakistan.

    Rains may play spoilsport during the livewire T20 World Cup match of India vs South Africa on October 31 as Australia's weather department has forecasted medium chances of showers in the region, news agency ANI reported.

    Australia's Bureau of Meteorology has predicted partly cloudy skies and a 50 percent chance of showers, most likely during this afternoon and early evening in Perth today.

    It will be a clash between India's batting firepower and South African pace attack when the two teams meet in the T20 World Cup on Sunday

    Close

    India lead Group 2 with two wins in as many games while South Africa are second with three points from two games including a no result against Zimbabwe.

    Rain has played spoilsport in Australia with both the super 12 games washed out on Friday without a ball being bowled.
    first published: Oct 30, 2022 10:16 am
