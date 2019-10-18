India vs South Africa 3rd Test Preview: Where to watch, match timings, possible XI, weather update, betting odds

With India holding an unassailable 2-0 lead going into the final match of the series against South Africa, this fixture could have been reduced to a dead rubber. However, with 40 points on offer in the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC), Virat Kohli and his team will come out all guns blazing again when they take on the Proteas in the third Test at Ranchi starting on October 19.

South Africa on the other hand will be looking for a consolation victory after two crushing defeats in Visakhapatnam and Pune.

Dominating the Proteas in all the departments, India won the first Test by 203 runs before inflicting an innings and 137-run defeat on the hapless visitors in the 2nd Test to regain the Freedom Trophy.

India, who have 200 points from four games, have a massive 140-point lead over nearest rivals New Zealand and Sri Lanka in the WTC standings. Skipper Virat Kohli has also made it clear that there is plenty to play for in the final Test and the team cannot afford a drop in intensity.

Going into the game, India have very few holes to plug, be it their batting or bowling.

The home team could not have asked for more from their top-order with Rohit Sharma showing why he is such an impact player as he feasted on the South African bowlers with twin hundreds in the first Test while opening for the first time.

The Mumbaikar's opening partner Mayank Agarwal on the other hand went on to convert his maiden hundred into a double in Visakhapatnam and followed it up with another century in Pune.

Then it was the turn of 'King Kohli' who came to the party in the Pune with a career-best double hundred -- a majestic 254 not out -- and made it look like a routine job.

Rohit will be eyeing a big score after not firing in the first innings of the Pune Test while Cheteshwar Pujara, who has scored two fifties in the series, would be looking to cross the three-figure mark.

That India have lost only 16 wickets while routing South Africa in both the Tests sums up their dominance.

Toss has also been kind to India so far and things are likely to get more exciting if the stroke of luck favours Faf du Plessis in the final Test.

The last time South Africa toured the India, rank-turners had welcomed the side but this time both the pacers and spinners have been able to extract something out of the pitch.

Umesh Yadav made a fine comeback in the Pune Test to return with fine figures of 3/22 with some brief hostile spells as wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha took some breathtaking catches to aid to the pacer's tally.

Kohli played an extra pacer in Umesh at Pune by benching Hanuma Vihari but only time will tell what combination he chooses for the final Test.

South African captain Faf du Plessis has already predicted the Ranchi pitch to be a turner, bringing Kuldeep Yadav into contention as the third spinner.

South Africa batsmen showed some fight in Visakhapatnam but they let themselves down in Pune.

It was only the tailenders who showed some character and frustrated the Indian bowling. Du Plessis has urged experienced players like Dean Elgar, Quinton De Kock and Temba Bavuma to bat with responsibility.

The pace attack comprising Kagiso Rabada, Vernon Philander and Anrich Nortje has also not been as effective as expected while the Indian pacers have managed to provide the breakthroughs.

Team News

South Africa's batting woes are further compounded by the absence of opener Aiden Markram who has been ruled out of the third Test with a wrist injury after punching an object following his dismissal in the 2nd Test.

The Proteas' senior-most spinner Keshav Maharaj is also ruled out which will only make it tougher for South Africa to stop the Indian juggernaut.

There are no injury concerns in the Indian squad with all players available for selection.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (C), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill.

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (C), Temba Bavuma (VC), Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, George Linde, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada and Rudi Second.

Match Timing: Live action at Ranchi will begin at 9.30 am on all five days of the 3rd Test. The toss is scheduled to take place at 9:00 am on October 19.

Where to Watch: The India vs South Africa Test series will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. TV users can catch the action on Star Sports 1, Star Sports HD1, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports HD2 channels. Online users can also stream the matches live on Hotstar.

Weather Forecast for Ranchi: The 3rd Test will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi between October 19 to 23. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted cloudy skies but very little chance of rain during the five days of the Test. We should have a full match without any reduced overs due to rain.

IND vs SA 3rd Test Pitch Report: The pitch at Ranchi could very likely be similar to the surface on offer at Pune with both pacers and spinners getting some assistance. It should be easy for batsmen who settle in once the ball gets old making it possible to play their shots.

Players to watch out for:

Cheteshwar Pujara

The Indian no. 3 batsman has scores of 81 and 58 in the series so far but Pujara will be eager to break the three-figure mark and register a century. His last ton came in Sydney at the start of the year and Pujara will want to capitalize on the good form he has enjoyed.

Faf du Plessis

The South African skipper has called on the more experienced batsmen in his side to show some more application while batting and he will be eager to lead from the front. Du Plessis has two half-centuries to his name but has lacked support from his teammates in the middle.

Betting Odds (betway)

India: 1.36

South Africa: 10.00

Draw: 4.50

Other bets on the match can be checked on Cricket Betting.