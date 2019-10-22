India vs South Africa 3rd Test: 'Our philosophy has been bhaad mein gaya pitch', says coach Shastri

Team India's head coach Ravi Shastri was justifiably exultant after his team completed a first-ever 3-0 whitewash of South Africa on Day 4 of the third Test at the JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi on October 22. India wrapped up proceedings within just two overs as debutant Shahbaz Nadeem cleaned up the final two wickets.

Speaking to the official broadcaster 'Star Sports' after the match, Shastri lauded the mindset of the team, which he said, aren't perturbed by what conditions have to offer.

"Our philosophy has been bhaad mein gaya pitch (to hell with the pitch). We need to take 20 wickets and it doesn't matter if it's Mumbai, Auckland, Melbourne, anywhere. Once we have taken those 20 wickets, our batting, once it gets going is like smooth-running Ferrari," said the coach.

"When you have five bowlers who can take 20 wickets, bas that's what matters," he added.

Shastri reserved special praise for the two Mumbai batsmen in the squad, "Ajinkya Rahane was always there in the middle order, he only needed to rediscover, which he did himself. Rohit is different class. As an opener he needed to have a different mindset, he acclimatised. It was a difficult pitch to start with but usne jhela."

"He has it in him to be unfazed by difficult conditions. What he has done in this series is tremendous," he added.

India dominated from start to finish in the series with their top batsmen getting runs in abundance and bowlers striking at will against a South African team severely short on experience and confidence.

Shastri singled out left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem, who made his debut at 30 in the final Test here and took four wickets.

"Extremely impressed. Yesterday when he got his first wicket, I was saying 'If Bishan Singh Bedi was watching, he would've said 'cheers young man'. It was a spinner's delight. To watch it from the outside was classical," he said.

"(He has) 420 plus wickets (in domestic cricket), the guy has put in the yards, about time he gets the distance. Glad he finished off the game. In front of his home crowd...what was remarkable was the way he started.

"There was no nerves, first three overs were maidens. Every ball was on the spot. That's because of his experience," he added.

Despite the individual brilliance that shone through, Shastri said the triumph was, in the end, a team effort.

"It's a team effort. A captain who leads from the front. You have opening batsmen who got double hundreds. Middle-order batsmen got hundreds. Normally in India, you have two players who hog the limelight. Here we've had six or seven payers. This is going well, enjoy," he said.