India vs South Africa, 3rd Test, Day 3 Highlights: Umesh, Shami pick early wickets as SA follow-on

Catch all the top moments from the Day 3 of the 3rd Test match between India and South Africa played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/9 South Africa resumed their innings on Day 3 of the 3rd Test at 9/2 with captain Faf du Plessis and Zubayr Hamza on strike. India got rid of both openers early on October 20 before rains forced an early stop for the second consecutive day in the game. Umesh Yadav gave India the perfect start as he sent down a peach of a delivery in the very first over to du Plessis which landed on a good length and deviated just enough to beat the outside edge and clip the top of the off-stump. SA were reeling at 16/3 at that point. (Image: AP) 2/9 Hamza and Temba Bavuma then stemmed the flow of wickets with a good partnership. Hamza was very impressive playing in only his 2nd Test match. The 24-year-old South African brought up his maiden Test half-century with a six against Ravichandran Ashwin in the 18th over. Hamza took just 60 deliveries to get to his 50 hitting 8 fours and 1 six. (Image: AP) 3/9 Ravindra Jadeja broke the 91-run Hamza, Bavuma partnership when he castled Hamza in the 28th over. The South African batsman returned after making 62 off 79 deliveries hitting 10 boundaries and 1 six. (Image: AP) 4/9 Debutant Shahbaz Nadeem had much to celebrate as he picked his first Test wicket in the form of Bavuma in the very next over. The South African batsman was stumped after getting beaten by the flight and turn from Nadeem. Bavuma made 32 as South Africa were struggling at 107/5. (Image: AP) 5/9 South Africa's troubles deepened when Jadeja castled Heinrich Klaasen. George Linde and Dane Piedt then took South Africa to 129/6 at the Lunch interval. (Image: AP) 6/9 Mohammed Shami made immediate headway in the very first over after Lunch as he got a good length delivery to skid through and say low trapping Piedt LBW. Piedt returned with just 4 runs as South Africa were reduced to 129/7. (Image: AP) 7/9 India picked up another quick wicket when Umesh Yadav got Kagiso Rabada run out in the very next over. Rabada was slow to react to a call for a quick run after Umesh initially fumbled with the ball. The Indian pacer however recovered quickly and disturbed the stumps with a direct-hit at the non-striker’s end to send Rabada back on a duck. (Image: AP) 8/9 South Africa were bundled out for 162 as Umesh and Nadeem picked the wickets of Linde and Nortje respectively. Indian captain Virat Kohli decided to enforce follow-on. (Image: AP) 9/9 Shami and Umesh breathed fire as South Africa came out bat for the second time. The two Indian pacers castled Zubayr Hamza and Zubayr Hamza respectively. South Africa were 10/2 f/o. (Image: AP) First Published on Oct 21, 2019 02:07 pm