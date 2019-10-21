India vs South Africa, 3rd Test, Day 3 Highlights: Umesh, Shami pick early wickets as SA follow-on

South Africa resumed their innings on Day 3 of the 3rd Test at 9/2 with captain Faf du Plessis and Zubayr Hamza on strike. India got rid of both openers early on October 20 before rains forced an early stop for the second consecutive day in the game. Umesh Yadav gave India the perfect start as he sent down a peach of a delivery in the very first over to du Plessis which landed on a good length and deviated just enough to beat the outside edge and clip the top of the off-stump. SA were reeling at 16/3 at that point. (Image: AP)