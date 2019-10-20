India vs South Africa, 3rd Test Day 2 Highlights: Rohit's 199* takes IND to 357/4 at Lunch

Catch all the top moments from the Day 2 of the 3rd Test match between India and South Africa played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/5 After rains forced an early stop to play on the opening day, India resumed their innings at 224/3 with Rohit Sharma 117* and Ajinkya Rahane 83* at the crease on Day 2. The partnership between the two Mumbai batsmen was already the highest fourth-wicket stand for India against South Africa when they resumed their innings. (Image: AP) 2/5 Rahane completed his 11th Test hundred in the 69th over with a single against Anrich Nortje. It was Rahane’s first Test century at home since 2016 and it came off 169 balls. The hundred was also the 7th individual century for India in the series, making it the most for India in a single series against South Africa. (Image: AP) 3/5 Rohit also continued his dominant and soon brought up his 150 off 199 balls in the 70th over. It was the third time that Rohit reached the 150-run mark in his Test career. (Image: AP) 4/5 To much relief South Africa were able to separate Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane when the later edge a delivery from George Linde to wicket-keeper Heinrich Klaasen. Rahane made 115 off 192 hitting 17 boundaries and 1 six. India were 306/4. (Image: AP) 5/5 The suspense over Rohit's first Test double-hundred stretched into Lunch as the batsman was on 199 along with Ravindra Jadeja when the umpires called for Lunch Interval on Day 2. India were 357/4. (Image: AP) First Published on Oct 20, 2019 11:21 am