India vs South Africa, 3rd Test Day 1 Highlights: Rohit's ton, Rahane's fifty helps IND fight back

India and South Africa met at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi for the 3rd Test match. India came into this game with an unassailable 2-0 lead but with 40 points in the World Test Championship up for grabs, both teams had all to play for. Virat Kohli completed a hat-trick of Tosses as Faf du Plessis lost his 10th successive Toss in Asia. India made one change with Shahbaz Nadeem making his debut as Ishant Sharma was rested. South Africa made five changes with Zubayr Hamza, Heinrich Klaasen(w), George Linde, Dane Piedt and Lungi Ngidi coming into the playing XI. (Image: AP)