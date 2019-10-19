India vs South Africa, 3rd Test Day 1 Highlights: Rohit's ton, Rahane's fifty helps IND fight back

Catch all the top moments from the Day 1 of the 3rd Test match between India and South Africa played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/9 India and South Africa met at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi for the 3rd Test match. India came into this game with an unassailable 2-0 lead but with 40 points in the World Test Championship up for grabs, both teams had all to play for. Virat Kohli completed a hat-trick of Tosses as Faf du Plessis lost his 10th successive Toss in Asia. India made one change with Shahbaz Nadeem making his debut as Ishant Sharma was rested. South Africa made five changes with Zubayr Hamza, Heinrich Klaasen(w), George Linde, Dane Piedt and Lungi Ngidi coming into the playing XI. (Image: AP) 2/9 Kagiso Rabada started brilliantly getting the new ball to swing and testing the Indian openers. He drew first blood in the 5th over of the day as Mayank Agarwal was caught in the slips. Cheteshwar Pujara then walked out to bat and returned back with a duck as Rabada struck again in the 9th over. The pacer followed an outswinger with a lethal inswinger trapping Pujara plumb LBW. (Image: AP) 3/9 There was more delight in store for South Africans as they saw the back of Kohli soon after. Pacer Anrich Nortje trapped Kohli LBW to pick his maiden Test wicket. The Indian skipper made 12 as India were in a spot of bother at 39/3. (Image: AP) 4/9 After India were rocked by 3 early wickets, Rohit Sharma in company of Ajinkya Rahane guided India to 71/3 at Lunch. (Image: AP) 5/9 Rohit brought up his half-century soon after Lunch with a boundary against Nortje. The Indian opener did well to survive the early storm from the South African batsmen and brought up his 50 off 86 balls in the 30th over. (Image: AP) 6/9 Rahane then brought up his own 50 off 70 balls in the 39th over. Together Rahane and Rohit showed great application against the pacers and began to up the scoring rate as the day progressed. (Image: AP) 7/9 It was a throwback for Indian cricket fans as Rohit completed his century with a six thus reminding them of former Indian Test opener Virender Sehwag. The former Indian batsman was known to get to his hundreds with a six. Rohit and Rahane dominated whole of the second session and guided India to 205/3 at Tea. (Image: AP) 8/9 The Rohit-Rahane show resumed after Tea as the two batsmen continued punishing helpless South African bowlers. Gradually natural light faded away and the umpires decided to take the players off the field. India were 224/3 when the play was halted. (Image: AP) 9/9 Eventually it started raining and the play had to be called off. India were 2243 in 58 overs. Rohit was not-out on 117 and Rahane was unbeaten on 83. (Image: AP) First Published on Oct 19, 2019 03:39 pm