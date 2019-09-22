Sep 22, 2019 07:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
India vs South Africa, LIVE Cricket Score: Pant steers IND's innings after Kohli's wicket
Catch all the live updates from third T20I between India and South Africa being played at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.
highlights
WICKET! Kohli c Phehlukwayo b Rabada 9(15)
WICKET! Dhawan c Bavuma b Shamsi 36(25)
WICKET! Rohit c R Hendricks b B Hendricks 9(8)
Pretorius is back into the attack. Pant is on strike. Pant plays first delivery to cover and takes a single. Iyer drives second delivery over cover and takes another single. Pant drives third delivery to mid-off but the ball goes straight to the fielder. Pant guides fourth delivery to backward point but can’t find gap. Pant plays fifth delivery to point but can’t find gaps to get runs. SIX! Fuller delivery from Pretorius and Pant goes on one knee to flick the ball over fine-leg for a maximum. 8 runs from the over.
India 87/3 after 12 overs.
Phehlukwayo is back into the attack. Pant is on strike. First delivery is a dot. Pant pulls second delivery to fine leg and settles for a single. Iyer plays third delivery with soft hands down to third man and is happy with another run. Pant cuts fourth delivery through backward point and adds another run to the total. Fifth delivery is a dot. Phehlukwayo closes the over with another dot delivery. Just 3 runs off the over.
India 79/3 after 11 overs.
Shamsi to Pant. First delivery is a dot. Pant plays second delivery to fine-leg for a single. Iyer pushes third delivery long-off for another run. Fourth delivery is a dot. Pant plays fifth delivery behind square on the on side for a single. Last delivery is a dot. Shamsi bowls a good over as he goes for just 3 runs.
India 76/3 after 10 overs.
Rabada is back into the attack. Kohli is on strike. Kohli plays first delivery to leg side and takes a single. Pant plays second delivery just in front of him and takes a single. CAUGHT! Short pitched delivery from Rabada and Kohli goes for a big shot. The ball goes miles in the air and Phehlukwayo standing at deep m mid-wicket boundary takes a fine catch. Shreyas Iyer is the new batsman. Pant is on strike. Next delivery is a dot. FOUR! Half-volley from Rabada and Pant flicks the ball through mid-wicket for a boundary. Pant plays last delivery to third man for a single. 7 runs and a wicket off the over.
India 73/3 after 9 overs.
Shamsi to Kohli. Kohli plays first delivery to long off and gets a single. CAUGHT! Shamsi pulls the length back which forces Dhawan to come down the track. Dhawan goes for a big shot. The ball lobs high in the air and Bavuma takes a good catch with in-field. Rishabh Pant is the new batsman. Kohli is on strike. Kohli plays next delivery to deep square leg and takes a single. Pant is on strike. Next delivery is a dot. Pant works fifth delivery to leg side for a single. Kohli plays last delivery to deep mid-wicket for another run. 4 runs and a wicket off the over.
India 66/2 after 8 overs.
Bjorn Fortuin is back in the attack. Dhawan is on strike. Dhawan plays first delivery to long on for a single. Kohli gets a single off second delivery. FOUR! Fortuin pitches ball down the leg stump and Dhawan sweeps the ball to fine-leg for a boundary. Dhawan cuts fourth delivery to point but the ball goes straight to the fielder. Dhawan plays fifth delivery to long off for a single. Kohli plays last delivery to long on and gets another run. 8 runs off the over.
India 62/1 after 7 overs.