India vs South Africa, LIVE Cricket Score: Pant steers IND's innings after Kohli's wicket

Rabada is back into the attack. Kohli is on strike. Kohli plays first delivery to leg side and takes a single. Pant plays second delivery just in front of him and takes a single. CAUGHT! Short pitched delivery from Rabada and Kohli goes for a big shot. The ball goes miles in the air and Phehlukwayo standing at deep m mid-wicket boundary takes a fine catch. Shreyas Iyer is the new batsman. Pant is on strike. Next delivery is a dot. FOUR! Half-volley from Rabada and Pant flicks the ball through mid-wicket for a boundary. Pant plays last delivery to third man for a single. 7 runs and a wicket off the over.

India 73/3 after 9 overs.