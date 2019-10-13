India vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 4 Highlights: IND crush Proteas by innings and 137 runs

After bowling out the Proteas for just 275 runs at the end of Day 3, India enforced the follow-on at the start of Day 4 at the MCA Stadium, Pune. Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram walked out to open the innings for South Africa. Ishant Sharma however got India off to a flying start when he trapped Markram LBW on just the 2nd delivery. Markram returned with a pair as he was also out on a duck in the first innings. (Image: Reuters, file photo)