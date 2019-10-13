India vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 4 Highlights: IND crush Proteas by innings and 137 runs

Catch all the top moments from IND vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 4 played at MCA stadium, Pune. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/9 After bowling out the Proteas for just 275 runs at the end of Day 3, India enforced the follow-on at the start of Day 4 at the MCA Stadium, Pune. Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram walked out to open the innings for South Africa. Ishant Sharma however got India off to a flying start when he trapped Markram LBW on just the 2nd delivery. Markram returned with a pair as he was also out on a duck in the first innings. (Image: Reuters, file photo) 2/9 There was more joy for Virat Kohli as Wriddhiman Saha took an excellent acrobatic catch behind the wickets in the 6th over to send back Theunis de Bruyn. The South African tickled a delivery from Umesh Yadav past leg-stump but Saha flew to his left and plucked the ball out of the air with one hand while still airborne. De Bruyn returned with just 8 runs as South Africa were reduced to 21/2. (Image: AP) 3/9 Faf du Plessis promoted himself up the order and provided some stability stitching together a 49-run partnership with opener Elgar. Du Plessis managed just 5 runs in that partnership before Ashwin and Saha combined to get rid of the Proteas skipper. Ashwin sent down a quicker delivery which deflected off the inside edge and hit the thigh pad before popping up in front of Saha. The Indian keeper juggled with the ball thrice before finally managing to collect it safely showing great reflexes once again. (Image: AP) 4/9 Ashwin struck before Lunch as he forced a big shot from Dean Elgar's bat which was safely pouched by Umesh Yadav at long-off. Elgar made 48 as South Africa went into Lunch at 73/4. (Image: AP) 5/9 South Africa were left in lurches when Quinton de Kock went for an aggressive shot soon after Lunch against a delivery by Ravindra Jadeja but only to get his furniture disturbed. South Africa were 79/5 when de Kock walked back. (Image: AP) 6/9 Temba Bavuma and Senuran Muthusamy stitched together a 46-run partnership to stem the flow of wickets. But India were unrelenting and the pressure paid off as they got rid of both batsmen in consecutive overs. Rahane showed great reflexes to take a sharp catch at slip dismissing Bavuma in the 44th over bowled by Jadeja. Shami then got Muthusamy caught at second slip with a bouncer in the next over. South Africa were reduced to 129/7 when Muthusamy walked back. (Image: AP) 7/9 After Muthusamy's wicket, Keshav Maharaj along with Vernon Philander again put up some resistance. The two took the Proteas to 172/7 at Tea interval. (Image: AP) 8/9 Virat Kohli had a reason to hug his pacer Umesh Yadav as the bowler removed Vernon Philander after Tea break. Philander made 37 off 72 as South Africa were 185/8. Kagiso Rabada too did not last long as Umesh got him caught by Rohit Sharma on a personal score of 4. South Africa were 189/9. (Image: AP) 9/9 India won in the Test and took an assailable 2-0 win in the series when Jadeja sent back Maharaj. The Indian spinner trapped his South African counterpart LBW. Maharaj made 22. Kohli was adjudged Player of the Match. (Image: AP) First Published on Oct 13, 2019 03:16 pm