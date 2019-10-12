India vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 3 Highlights: Maharaj, Philander partnership frustrates IND bowlers

Ravindra Jadeja then got into the act and managed to get Senuran Muthusamy dismissed for the first time in Tests. Muthusamy 7 (20) who was unbeaten in both innings on debut was given out LBW as he offered no shot while padding away the ball. Jadeja got the delivery to spin back sharply and Umpire Nigel Llong thought long before making his decision which was backed by the DRS as the Proteas unsuccessfully reviewed. (Image: AP)