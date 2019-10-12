India vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 3 Highlights: Maharaj, Philander partnership frustrates IND bowlers

Catch all the top moments from IND vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 3 played at MCA stadium, Pune. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 South Africa resumed their innings at 36/3 trailing India by 565 runs, with Theunis de Bruyn (20*) and nightwatchman Anrich Nortje (2*) on strike. India struck early on Day 3 as Mohammed Shami struck in the 18th over getting Nortje caught by Virat Kohli at 4th slip. (Image: AP) 2/7 De Bruyn offered some resistance but was ultimately undone by Umesh Yadav who picked up his 3rd wicket of the match on his return to the Test team. De Bruyn who scored 30 off 58 balls went for a loose shot outside off and edged the ball with Wriddhiman Saha taking a good sharp catch. South Africa were reduced to 53/5 at the fall of de Bruyn’s wicket. (Image: AP) 3/7 Quinton de Kock and Faf du Plessis then steadied the South African innings stitching together a 75-run partnership. The sixth-wicket partnership was finally broken by Ravichandran Ashwin who breached de Kock’s defences to hit the top of off-stump. De Kock returned with 31 runs as South Africa were down to 128//6. (Image: AP) 4/7 Ravindra Jadeja then got into the act and managed to get Senuran Muthusamy dismissed for the first time in Tests. Muthusamy 7 (20) who was unbeaten in both innings on debut was given out LBW as he offered no shot while padding away the ball. Jadeja got the delivery to spin back sharply and Umpire Nigel Llong thought long before making his decision which was backed by the DRS as the Proteas unsuccessfully reviewed. (Image: AP) 5/7 As wickets kept tumbling from one end, South African skipper Faf du Plessis held firm from the other end and scored a gritty fifty. (Image: AP) 6/7 R Ashwin finally ended Du Plessis' resistance when Ajinkya Rahane took the catch. Du Plessis made 64 off 117 deliveries hitting 9 boundaries and 1 six. South Africa were reeling at 162/8 at fall of Du Plessis' wicket. (Image: AP) 7/7 After Du Plessis' wicket, Vernon Philander along with Keshav Maharaj took South Africa to 197/8 at Tea. (Image: AP) First Published on Oct 12, 2019 03:00 pm