India vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 2 Highlights: Kohli continues to plunder runs against helpless SA bowlers

Catch all the top moments from IND vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 2 being played at MCA stadium, Pune. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/5 India started Day 2 with Virat Kohli (63*) and Ajinkya Rahane (18*) at the crease with the scoreboard reading 273/3. South Africa were looking for quick breakthroughs with the second new ball but the Indian captain and his deputy survived those tricky early spells from the pacers. (Image: AP) 2/5 Rahane completed his fifty early on Day 2 as South African bowlers failed to separate Kohli and Rahane. (Image: AP) 3/5 Captain Kohli playing in his 50th Test match as captain brought up his 26th Test hundred in the 109th over. Kohli took 173 balls to get his first century of 2019 and that took him joint-second with Ricky Ponting on the list of most 100s as Test Captain with 19 tons. (Image: AP) 4/5 There were no wickets for South African bowlers in the first session of Day 2 as Kohli and Rahane took India to 356/3 at Lunch. (Image: AP) 5/5 There was some respite for South African bowlers immediately after Lunch. Keshav Maharaj forced a faint edge off the bat of Rahane and the ball was caught by Quinton de Kock. Rahane made 58 and added 178 runs along with Kohli as India were 376/4 as fall of Rahane's wicket. (Image: AP) First Published on Oct 11, 2019 12:40 pm