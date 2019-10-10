India vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 1 Highlights: Agarwal gets to fifty after Lunch as SA bowlers struggle

India and South Africa locked horns in the second Test of the three-match Test series at the MCA stadium, Pune. For the second time in the series Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first. In seamer friendly conditions, both teams opted for an extra pacer in the playing XI. India dropped Hanuma Vihrai to include Umesh Yadav while South Africa chose Anrich Nortje over Dane Piedt. Nortej was making his Test debut for the Proteas. (Image: AP)