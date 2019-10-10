App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2019 12:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 1 Highlights: Agarwal gets to fifty after Lunch as SA bowlers struggle

Catch all the top moments from IND vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 1 being played at MCA stadium, Pune.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
India and South Africa locked horns in the second Test of the three-match Test series at MCA stadium in Pune. For the second time in the series Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and oped to bat first. Both teams opted for extra pacer in the playing XI. India dropped Hanuma Vihrai to include Umesh Yadav while South Africa chose Anrich Nortje over Dane Piedt. (Image: AP)
Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma walked out to open the innings for India and survived a hostile spell from South African pacers. (Image: AP)
Rohit, however, could not replicate the success of Vizag Test as Kagiso Rabada forced an edge from Rohit's bat which was pouched by Quinto de Kock behind the wickets. Rohit made 14 as India were 25/1. (Image: AP)
Mayank Agarwal though looked in good touch and together with Cheteshwar Pujara steadied the Indian innings. The duo added 52 runs off the next 93 deliveries helping India reach 77/1 at Lunch on Day 1. India were in a better position going into the break having lost just one wicket as the pitch had a lot to offer to the pacers in their first spells. (Image: AP)
The two batsmen resumed after Lunch and Agarwal continuing his good form with the willow completed his half-century. (Image: AP)
First Published on Oct 10, 2019 12:24 pm

tags #cricket #India vs South Africa #Slideshow

