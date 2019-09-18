In Pics | India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Kohli's unbeaten 72 helps IND seal 3-wicket win

de Kock’s innings was brought to a close in the next over as his counterpart Kohli took a good catch by sprinting across from mid-off and grabbing the ball with one hand before finishing with a tumble. de Kock was looking to pull a Saini delivery but failed to time the shot returning with 52 off 37 balls. Jadeja then struck in the 13th over taking a smart return catch to send back Rassie van der Dussen with just 1 run. South Africa were reduced to 90/3 when van der Dussen walked back. (Image: AP)