App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2019 11:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Kohli's unbeaten 72 helps IND seal 3-wicket win

Catch all the top moments from the 2nd T20I between India and South Africa played played at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
After the 1st T20I was abandoned without a ball being bowled thanks to incessant rains at Dharamsala, India and South Africa squared off for the 2nd T20I at Mohali. The Indian T20I squad was similar to the one picked in West Indies barring one change with Hardik Pandya returning from injury to replace Bhuvneshwar Kumar. (Image: PTI)
1/14

After the 1st T20I was abandoned without a ball being bowled thanks to incessant rains at Dharamsala, India and South Africa squared off for the 2nd T20I at Mohali. The Indian T20I squad was similar to the one picked in West Indies barring one change with Hardik Pandya returning from injury to replace Bhuvneshwar Kumar. (Image: PTI)

Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the Toss and opted to bowl first. South Africa named three debutants in the squad with Anrich Nortje, Bjorn Fortuin and Temba Bavuma coming into the squad. One notable change for India was Shreyas Iyer picked ahead of Manish Pandey who was left out. (Image: PTI)
2/14

Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the Toss and opted to bowl first. South Africa named three debutants in the squad with Anrich Nortje, Bjorn Fortuin and Temba Bavuma coming into the squad. One notable change for India was Shreyas Iyer picked ahead of Manish Pandey who was left out. (Image: PTI)

South Africa captain Quinton de Kock got off to a quick start as he hit Navdeep Saini for three consecutive boundaries in the 3rd over. (Image: AP)
3/14

South Africa captain Quinton de Kock got off to a quick start as he hit Navdeep Saini for three consecutive boundaries in the 3rd over. (Image: AP)

Deepak Chahar provided the first breakthrough for India when he got opener Reeza Hendricks to mistime a shot to Washington Sundar in the 4th over. Hendricks returned with just 6 runs off 11 balls. (Image: AP)
4/14

Deepak Chahar provided the first breakthrough for India when he got opener Reeza Hendricks to mistime a shot to Washington Sundar in the 4th over. Hendricks returned with just 6 runs off 11 balls. (Image: AP)

South African skipper de Kock looked in good nick and brought up his half-century with a boundary against Ravindra Jadeja in the 11th over. de Kock’s fifty came off just 35 balls with eight boundaries. (Image: AP)
5/14

de Kock looked in good nick and brought up his half-century with a boundary against Ravindra Jadeja in the 11th over. de Kock’s fifty came off just 35 balls with eight boundaries. (Image: AP)

de Kock’s innings was brought to a close in the next over as his counterpart Kohli took a good catch by sprinting across from mid-off and grabbing the ball with one hand before finishing with a tumble. de Kock was looking to pull a Saini delivery but failed to time the shot returning with 52 off 37 balls. Jadeja then struck in the 13th over taking a smart return catch to send back Rassie van der Dussen with just 1 run. South Africa were reduced to 90/3 when van der Dussen walked back. (Image: AP)
6/14

de Kock’s innings was brought to a close in the next over as his counterpart Kohli took a good catch by sprinting across from mid-off and grabbing the ball with one hand before finishing with a tumble. de Kock was looking to pull a Saini delivery but failed to time the shot returning with 52 off 37 balls. Jadeja then struck in the 13th over taking a smart return catch to send back Rassie van der Dussen with just 1 run. South Africa were reduced to 90/3 when van der Dussen walked back. (Image: AP)

Debutant Temba Bavuma was impressive during his 43-ball stay at the crease scoring 49 runs. He missed out on a half-century by a whisker getting caught out at the start of the 18th over bowled by Chahar. David Miller followed Bavuma to the dugout as Hardik Pandya castled him at the start of the next over. Miller made just 18 runs with South Africa reduced to 129/5. (Image: AP)
7/14

Debutant Temba Bavuma was impressive during his 43-ball stay at the crease scoring 49 runs. He missed out on a half-century by a whisker getting caught out at the start of the 18th over bowled by Chahar. David Miller followed Bavuma to the dugout as Hardik Pandya castled him at the start of the next over. Miller made just 18 runs with South Africa reduced to 129/5. (Image: AP)

Andile Phehlukwayo and Dwaine Pretorius ensured South Africa finish on a positive note with both batsmen clearing the ropes against Saini taking 16 runs off the final over. South Africa finished with 149/5 after 20 overs. (Image: AP)
8/14

Andile Phehlukwayo and Dwaine Pretorius ensured South Africa finish on a positive note with both batsmen clearing the ropes against Saini, taking 16 runs off the final over. South Africa finished with 149/5 after 20 overs. (Image: AP)

Chasing 150, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan gave the Men in Blue a flying start as the two batsmen put 33 runs for the opening partnership. (Image: AP)
9/14

Chasing 150, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan gave the Men in Blue a flying start as the two batsmen put 33 runs for the opening partnership. (Image: AP)

Phehlukwayo got the first breakthrough for Proteas as he trapped Rohit in front of the wickets. Rohit made 12 off 12 as India were 33/1. (Image: Reuters)
10/14

Phehlukwayo got the first breakthrough for Proteas as he trapped Rohit in front of the wickets. Rohit made 12 off 12 as India were 33/1. (Image: Reuters)

Following Rohit's wicket, Kohli and Dhawan came together and put up a 61-run partnership. Dhawan made 40 off 31 before a stunning diving catch by Miller at long-on ended Dhawan's stay in the middle. India were 94/2. (Image: AP)
11/14

Following Rohit's wicket, Kohli and Dhawan came together and put up a 61-run partnership. Dhawan made 40 off 31 before a stunning diving catch by Miller at long-on ended Dhawan's stay in the middle. India were 94/2. (Image: AP)

Under fire Rishabh Pant did do his cause any good when he gave a simple catch to Tabraiz Shamsi off the bowling of Bjorn Fortuinin the 14th over. The Indian wicketkeeper made just 4 as India were 104/3. (Image: AP)
12/14

Under-fire Rishabh Pant didn't do his cause any good when he gave a simple catch to Tabraiz Shamsi off the bowling of Bjorn Fortuin in the 14th over. The Indian wicketkeeper made just 4 as India were 104/3. (Image: AP)

Kohli hit ball all round the park and reached his 22nd T20I fifty in the 17th over. (Image: AP)
13/14

Kohli hit the ball all around the park and reached his 22nd T20I fifty in the 17th over. (Image: AP)

Kohli remained unbeaten on 72 as Shreyas Iyer hit a boundary on last delivery of the 19th over as India sealed a comfortable win by 7 wickets. (Image: AP)
14/14

Kohli remained unbeaten on 72 as Shreyas Iyer hit a boundary off the last delivery of the 19th over as India sealed a comfortable win by 7 wickets. (Image: AP)

First Published on Sep 18, 2019 10:16 pm

tags #cricket #India vs South Africa #Slideshow

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.