In Pics | India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Kohli's unbeaten 72 helps IND seal 3-wicket win

Catch all the top moments from the 2nd T20I between India and South Africa played played at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/14 After the 1st T20I was abandoned without a ball being bowled thanks to incessant rains at Dharamsala, India and South Africa squared off for the 2nd T20I at Mohali. The Indian T20I squad was similar to the one picked in West Indies barring one change with Hardik Pandya returning from injury to replace Bhuvneshwar Kumar. (Image: PTI) 2/14 Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the Toss and opted to bowl first. South Africa named three debutants in the squad with Anrich Nortje, Bjorn Fortuin and Temba Bavuma coming into the squad. One notable change for India was Shreyas Iyer picked ahead of Manish Pandey who was left out. (Image: PTI) 3/14 South Africa captain Quinton de Kock got off to a quick start as he hit Navdeep Saini for three consecutive boundaries in the 3rd over. (Image: AP) 4/14 Deepak Chahar provided the first breakthrough for India when he got opener Reeza Hendricks to mistime a shot to Washington Sundar in the 4th over. Hendricks returned with just 6 runs off 11 balls. (Image: AP) 5/14 de Kock looked in good nick and brought up his half-century with a boundary against Ravindra Jadeja in the 11th over. de Kock’s fifty came off just 35 balls with eight boundaries. (Image: AP) 6/14 de Kock’s innings was brought to a close in the next over as his counterpart Kohli took a good catch by sprinting across from mid-off and grabbing the ball with one hand before finishing with a tumble. de Kock was looking to pull a Saini delivery but failed to time the shot returning with 52 off 37 balls. Jadeja then struck in the 13th over taking a smart return catch to send back Rassie van der Dussen with just 1 run. South Africa were reduced to 90/3 when van der Dussen walked back. (Image: AP) 7/14 Debutant Temba Bavuma was impressive during his 43-ball stay at the crease scoring 49 runs. He missed out on a half-century by a whisker getting caught out at the start of the 18th over bowled by Chahar. David Miller followed Bavuma to the dugout as Hardik Pandya castled him at the start of the next over. Miller made just 18 runs with South Africa reduced to 129/5. (Image: AP) 8/14 Andile Phehlukwayo and Dwaine Pretorius ensured South Africa finish on a positive note with both batsmen clearing the ropes against Saini, taking 16 runs off the final over. South Africa finished with 149/5 after 20 overs. (Image: AP) 9/14 Chasing 150, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan gave the Men in Blue a flying start as the two batsmen put 33 runs for the opening partnership. (Image: AP) 10/14 Phehlukwayo got the first breakthrough for Proteas as he trapped Rohit in front of the wickets. Rohit made 12 off 12 as India were 33/1. (Image: Reuters) 11/14 Following Rohit's wicket, Kohli and Dhawan came together and put up a 61-run partnership. Dhawan made 40 off 31 before a stunning diving catch by Miller at long-on ended Dhawan's stay in the middle. India were 94/2. (Image: AP) 12/14 Under-fire Rishabh Pant didn't do his cause any good when he gave a simple catch to Tabraiz Shamsi off the bowling of Bjorn Fortuin in the 14th over. The Indian wicketkeeper made just 4 as India were 104/3. (Image: AP) 13/14 Kohli hit the ball all around the park and reached his 22nd T20I fifty in the 17th over. (Image: AP) 14/14 Kohli remained unbeaten on 72 as Shreyas Iyer hit a boundary off the last delivery of the 19th over as India sealed a comfortable win by 7 wickets. (Image: AP) First Published on Sep 18, 2019 10:16 pm