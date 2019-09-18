India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Highlights: As it happened

Virat Kohli (India skipper & Man of the Match): You reminded me of the best game of my T20 career (The World T20 match against Australia in 2016). When you play like that and win a game for your team, it is always a good feeling. That night (2016 vs AUS) was a revelation of how quick you can be on a cricket field. The pitch was very good and an outstanding effort from the bowlers to pull things back. Lot of positive signs for us and we are going in the right direction. The badge in front of my shirt - India - it is a pride to play for my country. If you want to win a game for your team, you will find a way. The will should be to win the game for your country.