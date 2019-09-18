India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Highlights: As it happened

Virat Kohli (India skipper & Man of the Match): You reminded me of the best game of my T20 career (The World T20 match against Australia in 2016). When you play like that and win a game for your team, it is always a good feeling. That night (2016 vs AUS) was a revelation of how quick you can be on a cricket field. The pitch was very good and an outstanding effort from the bowlers to pull things back. Lot of positive signs for us and we are going in the right direction. The badge in front of my shirt - India - it is a pride to play for my country. If you want to win a game for your team, you will find a way. The will should be to win the game for your country.
South Africa were always about 20 runs short and that meant India were never under any pressure. Coasted home.
Quinton de Kock (South African Captain): We got off to a good start and towards the end they bowled pretty well and they assessed the conditions better than we did. There was a lot of pressure on some of the new guys and I think they did pretty well against this world-class opposition. KG upfront tried to pick up wickets and unfortunately, with pace on the ball it looked easier to bat on and pace off the ball seemed to be the better option on this wicket. I was quite hungry to get out there and hopefully next time we do better than what we did today with the bat.
Shikhar Dhawan: It was a good start for all of us. I was playing well, timing the ball well and enjoying myself. Great to get a winning start to the home season. We guys practice a lot at that pace. We are used to it now and that's why we can counter that pace in matches. It was great to see Rohit hit those sixes and it was a great feeling for me to hit boundaries. (On David Miller's catch) It was an unbelievable catch and Virat was thinking that as well. I was smiling and appreciated his effort. It was hit hard, it wasn't lofted, it was hit flat and I took it in my stride.
FIFTY up for Kohli! 51 (40)
WICKET! Pant c Shamsi b Fortuin 4 (5)
WICKET! Dhawan c Miller b Shamsi 40 (31)
WICKET! Rohit lbw Phehlukwayo 12 (12)
WICKET! Miller b Hardik Pandya 18(15)
WICKET! Bavuma c Jadeja b Chahar 49(43)
WICKET! van der Dussen c and b Jadeja 1(2)
WICKET ! de Kock c Kohli b Navdeep Saini 52(37)
FIFTY up for de Kock! 50 (34)
WICKET! Hendricks c Washington Sundar b Chahar 6(11)
