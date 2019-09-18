App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Sep 18, 2019 10:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Highlights: As it happened

Catch all the highlights from second T20I between India and South Africa played at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Matches

2nd T20I | 18 Sep, 2019
SA in IND, 3 T20Is, 2019
IND V/S SA
India beat South Africa by 7 wickets
results
Match 4 | 18 Sep, 2019
IRE T20I Tri-Series, 2019
IRE V/S NED
Netherlands beat Ireland by 6 wickets
results
Match 4 | 18 Sep, 2019
BAN Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019
BAN V/S ZIM
Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 39 runs
results
Match 2 | 17-18 Sep, 2019
ICC CWC League 2, USA, 2019
USA V/S NAM
USA beat Namibia by 5 wickets
results
Match 5 | 20 Sep, 2019
BAN Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019
AFG V/S ZIM
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
upcoming
Match 6 | 21 Sep, 2019
BAN Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019
BAN V/S AFG
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
upcoming
3rd T20I | 22 Sep, 2019
SA in IND, 3 T20Is, 2019
IND V/S SA
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
upcoming

highlights

  • Sep 18, 10:48 PM (IST)

    That brings us to the end of our live coverage from this match. Join us again on Sunday, September 22 for the third and final T20I in this three-match series. Till then it's goodbye! 

  • Sep 18, 10:47 PM (IST)
  • Sep 18, 10:40 PM (IST)

    Virat Kohli (India skipper & Man of the Match): You reminded me of the best game of my T20 career (The World T20 match against Australia in 2016). When you play like that and win a game for your team, it is always a good feeling. That night (2016 vs AUS) was a revelation of how quick you can be on a cricket field. The pitch was very good and an outstanding effort from the bowlers to pull things back. Lot of positive signs for us and we are going in the right direction. The badge in front of my shirt - India - it is a pride to play for my country. If you want to win a game for your team, you will find a way. The will should be to win the game for your country.

     
     

  • Sep 18, 10:36 PM (IST)
  • Sep 18, 10:35 PM (IST)

    Quinton de Kock (South African Captain): We got off to a good start and towards the end they bowled pretty well and they assessed the conditions better than we did. There was a lot of pressure on some of the new guys and I think they did pretty well against this world-class opposition. KG upfront tried to pick up wickets and unfortunately, with pace on the ball it looked easier to bat on and pace off the ball seemed to be the better option on this wicket. I was quite hungry to get out there and hopefully next time we do better than what we did today with the bat.

  • Sep 18, 10:33 PM (IST)

    Shikhar Dhawan: It was a good start for all of us. I was playing well, timing the ball well and enjoying myself. Great to get a winning start to the home season. We guys practice a lot at that pace. We are used to it now and that's why we can counter that pace in matches. It was great to see Rohit hit those sixes and it was a great feeling for me to hit boundaries. (On David Miller's catch) It was an unbelievable catch and Virat was thinking that as well. I was smiling and appreciated his effort. It was hit hard, it wasn't lofted, it was hit flat and I took it in my stride.

     
     

  • Sep 18, 10:25 PM (IST)
  • Sep 18, 10:20 PM (IST)
  • Sep 18, 10:19 PM (IST)
  • Sep 18, 10:19 PM (IST)
LOAD MORE
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.