India vs South Africa 1st Test Preview: Where to watch, match timings, possible XI, weather update, betting odds

India will look to build on their flawless start in the World Test Championship (WTC) when they face-off against South Africa in the first of the three-match Test series starting on October 2 at the Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

For the Proteas, the series marks their debut in the WTC and they will have their task cut out for them against an in-form India who will be eyeing a record 11th consecutive Test series win on home soil.

India will be desperately hoping that Rohit Sharma replicates his phenomenal limited overs success as an opener when they begin their latest experiment at the top of the order. Skipper Virat Kohli made it clear that Rohit will be given enough "space" to find his game in red-ball cricket.

The build-up to the experiment has not been ideal to say the least with Rohit failing to score in a warm-up game against South Africa but it won't surprise many if the stylish opener scores a 'daddy hundred' here, like he is used to in the blue jersey.

Rohit is in the form of his life and many former India cricketers, including Yuvraj Singh, believe that the Mumbaikar should be playing in all formats and given a long run as a Test opener.

He could not be accommodated in the middle-order in the two Tests in the West Indies but with K L Rahul dropped due to lack of runs, Rohit opening the innings could be a blessing in disguise for India by giving them a settled pairing at the top alongside Mayank Agarwal.

In the net sessions ahead of the first Test, all eyes were on Rohit who seemed very much determined to make the most of the opportunity and improve his Test record.

In 27 Tests, he has made 1585 runs at 39.62 while he is the owner of more than 10,000 runs in limited overs cricket.

"If you ask me, Rohit Sharma should have opened in Tests from the beginning of his career. You play him one match and then drop him and say Rohit Sharma is not scoring runs in Test cricket. How can you expect someone to perform without giving him 10 Test," asked Rohit's former teammate Yuvraj in a recent interview.

"Now if you are making Rohit Sharma open in Tests, you should give him 6 Tests and tell him Rohit, you have got 10-12 innings, go and play your game, nobody will say anything.

"You gave so many chances to K L Rahul, so whoever is your opener, give him those 6 Test matches so that he can go and express himself," Yuvraj added.

Another talking point is who is going to keep wickets for India. Following an inconsistent recent run with the bat, Rishabh Pant, who was endorsed as the first-choice wicketkeeper in all three formats, returns to the bench with a fit Wriddhiman Saha returning to the squad.

"It was unfortunate that he (Saha) was out with an injury. According to me, he is the best keeper the world. With these conditions he starts for us," said Kohli explaining the move ahead of the 1st Test.

Having scored centuries in England and Australia, Pant had done enough to cement his place in the Test side during the injury lay-off for Saha. However, with a fully fit Saha just raring to go, Pant who wasn't very convincing during the tour of West Indies, loses his spot.

The rest of line-up looks settled with India expected to field two pacers and as many spinners. If the wicket is turning, Hanuma Vihari will be the third-spinner confirmed Kohli.

"He can be really handy as a spinner," said vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane ahead of the game.

Jasprit Bumrah's absence is a big blow but India can rely on Ishant Sharma and Mohammad Shami to do the job. Only one spinner featured in the playing XI in the West Indies, Ravindra Jadeja, and Kohli has made it clear that Ravichandran Ashwin will partner Jadeja as the other specialist spinner.

India are the overwhelming favourites against South Africa who have come here with a new-look squad. Only five players, including skipper Faf du Plessis, were part of the squad that received a 3-0 hammering from India four years ago.

Not many are giving the Proteas a chance in the series, especially if the ball starts to turn. Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma were amongst the runs in the warm-up and that should give them confidence ahead of the game.

The pace trio of Kagiso Rabada, Vernon Philander and Lungi Ngidi can trouble the Indians, especially with prediction of overcast skies and spells of rain on all five days of the game.

India, who are aiming to win a record-breaking 11th consecutive series at home, need to be wary of South Africa's potent pace attack comprising Rabada, Philander and Ngidi.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (C), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma and Shubman Gill.

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (C), Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada and Rudi Second.

Where to Watch: The India vs South Africa Test series will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. TV users can catch the action on Star Sports 1, Star Sports HD1, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports HD2 channels. Online users can also stream the matches live on Hotstar.

Match Timings: The India vs South Africa 1st Test match will begin at 9:30 AM IST. The Toss is scheduled to take place at 9:00 AM IST.

Weather Forecast and pitch report: The weather forecast for the 1st Test isn't encouraging with rains predicted on all five days. There is 80 percent chance of showers on Day 1 followed by 50 and 40 percent chance of rain on day two and three.

The pitch for the game looks like a flat one with hardly any grass on it. India will most likely stick to the plan of playing two spinners and as many pacers.

India: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami.

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Theunis de Bruyn, Zubayr Hamza, Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Dane Piedt and Kagiso Rabada.

Players to watch out for:

Rohit Sharma

All eyes will be on Rohit who has been enjoying a rich vein of form in the white-ball formats but hasn't really sparkled in the red-ball format so far. Rohit currently averages just 39.62 in 27 matches and will be desperate to improve those numbers against a young Proteas side.

Kagiso Rabada

South Africa's pace spearhead will shoulder the responsibility of leading the attack with Dale Steyn having retired from Test cricket. The 24-year-old took 18 Indian wickets at home when India toured last year but it remains to be seen how effective he will prove to be on the subcontinent.

