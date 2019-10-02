India vs South Africa, 1st Test: Indian born Senuran Muthusamy makes debut for Proteas

Indian born Senuran Muthusamy fulfilled his dream of playing Test cricket as he debuted for South Africa against the country of his birth in the first Test between the two countries being played at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Twenty five year old Muthusamy is an all-rounder. He bats lower down the order and bowls slow left-arm orthodox

His family moved to South Africa from Tamil Nadu generations ago. But Muthusamy is no stranger to Indian conditions, having toured here with South Africa A last year.

He has been born and brought up in South Africa but says they are like "any other South Indian family" back home.

"Our roots are from Chennai. I have still got family in Nagapattinam (about 300 kms from Chennai). Many generations have passed through but the Indian connect is very much there and our culture is very much Indian," Muthusamy told PTI on the eve of the Test.

"My parents were ecstatic when they found out about my selection (for South Africa) and my debut tour against India makes it even more special."

Talking about his Indian lineage, Muthusamy said: "I do yoga back home in Durban which has the largest Indian population in South Africa. We visit temples regularly and some of my family even speaks Tamil. Unfortunately I don't but I am slowly starting to learn the language."

Muthusamy is not the only player in the South African squad with Indian roots. Keshav Maharaj, 29, is another South Africa cricketer of Indian origin.

However, the dry conditions here forced South Africa to rethink their plans and they included Muthusamy as the third specialist spinner, who considers himself more of a batsman.

He has scored 3403 runs in first-class cricket, averaging 32.72 besides 129 wickets to his name at 28.65.

Tour of India with the A side and stint at an academy in Bangalore has prepared him for the grind in sub-continental conditions.

"You really got to deal with the heat. There is more pressure on the spinners here to win the game and it is about being consistent. It is the other way around back home. We come into play only in the fourth innings," he said.

"I have learnt a lot with the bat as well. Adjusting to the wickets in India where the bounce is a bit lower. You got to deal with reverse swing a lot more. I am sure I can learn lots more during my time here," added Muthusamy, who believes his biggest strength is his wicket-taking ability.

One would expect that he would name a South African or an Indian cricketer as his role model but Muthusamy has most respect reserved for the two famed Sri Lankans -- left-arm spinner Rangana Herath and the great Kumar Sangakkara.

"I have really admired Herath and Sangakkara growing up. Sangakkara for just the way he went about his batting, his cricket, his life off the field. He is someone I have always looked up to.

"I look up to others too like Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Bishan Bedi but those two I have enjoyed watching the most," he said.

The ability to take wickets and control run-rate at the same time has been the reason for his success in domestic cricket and he wants to emulate that for South Africa.

"Another thing I would like to do is play more T20 cricket," he added.

Muthusamy's debut in India is a throwback to 2004 season when now retired Hashim Amla debuted for the Proteas in Test at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Amla's family hailed from Gujrat before they moved to the rainbow nation.

(with PTI inputs)

Rs 599 for first year